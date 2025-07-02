APC State chairman suspended over alleged anti-party activities

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

The State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa, Dr. Aliyu Bello, has been suspended by party leaders in his Gayam Ward, Lafia Local Government Area, over allegations of gross anti-party activities.

Ward executives, who convened in Lafia on Tuesday, accused Bello of actions that have brought embarrassment to the party and undermined collective efforts to strengthen its position.

Speaking to journalists, the Ward Chairman, Ibrahim Iliyasu, described Bello’s actions as a serious breach of party loyalty and discipline.

“We, the undersigned Executive Members of the APC, Gayam Ward in Lafia LGA of Nasarawa State, hereby suspend Hon. Aliyu Bello from the party with immediate effect,” Iliyasu said.

According to the statement, the decision followed an investigation into complaints from ward members, which revealed that Bello allegedly campaigned for a candidate from a rival political party. The executives cited Article 21 of the APC Constitution (as amended), which outlines prohibited behaviors, including:

Engaging in acts that bring the party into disrepute

Involvement in anti-party activities

Promotion or support of rival political parties

Iliyasu added,

“Your actions have embarrassed the party, undermined its credibility, and breached the principles of party discipline.”

Invoking Article 21 (D)(i)-(iii) of the APC Constitution, the ward executives resolved to suspend Bello pending further investigation and disciplinary action by higher party organs.

“This resolution shall be forwarded to the Lafia Local Government APC Executive Committee, the Nasarawa State Executive Committee, and the National Working Committee (NWC) for ratification and further necessary action,” the statement concluded.

Those who co-signed and endorsed the suspension at the press briefing included Ward Secretary Ibrahim Kwande, Legal Adviser Adamu Musa Alkali, Public Relations Officer Mohammed Dahiru, and Women Leader Fatimah Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, the APC Publicity Secretary in Nasarawa State, Douglas Otaru, swiftly rejected the suspension, stating that ward officials lack the constitutional authority to suspend a member of the State Executive Committee.

“For clarity, ward officials do not have the power to pass a vote of no confidence, suspend, or expel a State Executive Committee Member,” Otaru stated.

He further warned that any party official involved in the move could face disciplinary measures, in accordance with the APC constitution.

The suspension comes just 24 hours after Otaru alleged that a governorship aspirant was plotting to unseat Bello from his position.