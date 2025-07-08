APC reinstates Kebbi Gov’s aide suspended for bringing snake to govt house

Alhaji Muhammad Kana-Zuru, Kebbi Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Kebbi chapter, has announced the reinstatement of Alhaji Kabir Sani-Giant as Special Adviser to Gov. Nasir Idris on Power and Politics.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Sani-Giant was suspended on Feb. 28, 2025, for bringing a snake to Government House to intimidate dignitaries, officials and politicians on the 8th of the same month.



A statement issued on Monday in Birnin Kebbi by Alhaji Muhammad Kana-Zuru, the state Chairman of the party, stated that the reinstatement took effect immediately.



According to him, the State Working Committee (SWC) of APC, during its meeting held on Tuesday, studied and considered an apology letter by Sani-Giant and decided to withdraw the suspension.



” The committee resolved to reinstate your membership in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

” You are, therefore, by this letter, directed to continue with your normal responsibilities given to you, your rights and privileges thereto are hereby restored, ” Kana-Zuru said.

Vanguard News