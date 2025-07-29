APC National Chairman receives NSE President, reaffirms his commitment to engineering excellence

By Kingsley Adegboye

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Engr. Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, has received the President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, during a courtesy visit to his residence in Abuja, where he reaffirmed his lifelong commitment to engineering excellence and national development.

The visit, which took place yesterday Monday July 28, 2025 was part of NSE’s ongoing engagement with national leaders to strengthen partnerships that promote innovation, infrastructure development, and STEM education across Nigeria.

The first female President of the NSE, congratulated Professor Yilwatda on his historic emergence as APC National Chairman and praised the party’s recognition of professional competence and integrity in leadership selection.

According to her, “Your election is a win not just for the APC, but for the entire engineering community. It is a powerful reminder that professionalism, innovation, and visionary leadership still matter in shaping our nation’s future. ”

She also highlighted the NSE’s flagship initiatives and its ongoing advocacy to integrate engineering expertise into national policymaking and developmental planning.

In his response, Professor Yilwatda, a renowned engineer and academic, thanked the NSE delegation and expressed strong support for closer collaboration between the engineering profession and political leadership.

His words: “As engineers, we must be central to national planning and execution. I remain committed to using every platform I occupy to promote Engineering excellence and open doors for future Engineers.”

The NSE delegation included Past President, Engr. Kashim A. Ali, FNSE, mni; Vice President (Assets Management), Engr. Rachel Serumun Ugye, FNSE; and Executive Committee Member (Corporate Services), Engr. Dauda Musa, FNSE.