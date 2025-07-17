APC National Chair: Youth group urges Tinubu, Akpabio to back Sani Musa

Senator Sani Musa.

A political advocacy group, APC Youth Solidarity Network for Progressive Change, has called on President Bola Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio to prevail on Senator Mohammed Sani Musa to contest for the position of National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by the group’s National President, Gideon Oche, the group described Senator Musa as “a bridge between generations” and “a strategic mind” capable of repositioning the APC for future electoral success.

“We are making this patriotic call with the deepest sense of urgency,” Oche said. “Senator Sani Musa is not just a ranking senator; he is a party man with deep institutional memory, strong political values, and a clear understanding of how to navigate the future.”

The group stressed that the leadership of the APC going into the next elections must be defined by competence, internal cohesion, and strategic foresight. It noted that the party’s continued dominance would depend on the strength of its internal leadership as much as on policy direction.

“2027 is not as far away as it seems,” Oche stated. “The next National Chairman of the APC will either lead this party into a new era of strategic coherence or preside over its decline.”

Citing Musa’s legislative experience and leadership of key Senate committees — particularly in finance, electoral reform, and technology — the group praised his credentials as a “seasoned politician and leader.”

The group warned against allowing political patronage or elite compromise to determine the next chairman, urging Tinubu and Akpabio to guide the APC toward a merit-based, unifying leadership choice.

“Senator Musa represents that quiet strength, that intelligent discipline, that deliberate vision the APC needs at this time,” the statement said.

Concluding, the group urged the party’s top leaders to “kindly but firmly” encourage Musa to step forward, adding: “History will judge their roles in shaping the future of the APC.”

