Apc empowers Enugu women with agric tools, set to train youths on digital skills

By Dennis Agbo

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has given out agricultural tools and imputes to women in Enugu west senatorial district for this year’s farming season. The imputes include tons of fertilizers, herbicides, insecticides and spraying machines.

The party also disclosed that it has concluded arrangements to train many youths in the south east on the uses of Information Communication Technology, ICT, through the Enugu campus of the Digital Bridge Institute.

Distributing the imputes to over 2,000 party members in Aninri/Awgu/Oji River federal constituency, in Oji, Enugu state, the Director General of APC Youths and Students Council, Mazi Ezenwa Onyirimba, said that the APC has a manifesto of how to achieve sustainable food sufficiency in Nigeria, which the party is implementing through the federal ministry of Agriculture and Food security.

Onyirimba stated that the party is focused on women empowerment because women are central to the empowerment of households and urged members to be proud of the party as it makes penetration into the communities of the south east region.

Onyirimba disclosed that he made personal contribution in the distributed items in support of the federal government’s incentives because the party has been supportive of Nigerian youths.

“The APC has done well for me and that is why we are giving back. We should mobilize more people into the APC in the south east because very soon the federal government will come here to document 300 youths of this constituency for digital training, after which they will be employed and it’s an opportunity we have secured for our people,” Onyirimba said.

The party’s state, zonal and local government executives who attended the event hailed Onyirimba for bringing home dividends to support party members in farming activities, noting that he leads by example and had earlier attracted a federal hospital and water boreholes to the constituency.

APC chairman in Aninri local government, Mr. Achi Kanu said, “The way Onyirimba is doing for Oji is the same way he did for Awgu and Aninri local governments. We should emulate and encourage him. He is performing selfless services and he is a game-changer; a man of his people and leader in Enugu west senatorial district.”