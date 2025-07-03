APC convenes South-South Summit in Edo to strategize on Renewed Hope Agenda

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the convocation of a high-level South-South Summit aimed at consolidating its political vision under the Renewed Hope Agenda and charting a strategic pathway for the party’s future across the South-South geopolitical zone.

With the theme: “Renewed Hope in Action: Strengthening APC Mobilization and Governance in the South South”, the Summit is expected to serve as a unifying platform for policy dialogue, political recalibration, and regional reawakening within the framework of the party’s national objectives.

The APC extends a formal invitation to all distinguished assembly of party stakeholders, comprising both current and former officeholders from the South-South region. These include serving and past governors, deputy governors, members of the National Assembly, ministers, and key figures from the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Working Committee (NWC).

Also invited are state-level leaders including APC chairmen and secretaries, serving and former speakers of State Houses of Assembly, federal political appointees from the region, as well as former and current zonal and state officers of the party, including youth leaders and secretaries.

Party sources indicate that the Summit will provide an opportunity to assess the party’s structural cohesion in the South-South, reflect on recent electoral dynamics, and formulate a forward-looking blueprint to strengthen the APC’s presence and political influence in the zone.

In line with the Renewed Hope philosophy espoused by the party at the national level, the South-South Summit will also deliberate on mechanisms for deepening grassroots engagement, enhancing intra-party unity, and delivering tangible democratic dividends to citizens of the region.

The convocation of such a wide spectrum of leadership underscores the party’s commitment to inclusive dialogue, strategic consensus-building, and the mobilisation of experience across generations of APC leadership in the South-South.

As the region remains a critical frontier in Nigeria’s political calculus, the Summit is expected to generate robust conversations around party consolidation, governance priorities, and the strategic repositioning of the APC ahead of future electoral cycles.

The summit is slated for Saturday, 5th July, 2025, at the Victor Uwaifo Centre Hub, in Benin City, and is expected to commence at 10 am.