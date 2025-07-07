APC commences sales of nomination forms for NASS bye-elections

APC flags

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday in Abuja began the sales of nomination and expression of interest forms to aspirants for the forthcoming National Assembly bye-elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election slated for August 16 in 12 states is to fill legislative vacant seats due to the deaths or resignations of lawmakers who left office to contest for executive positions.

Mr. Oscar Aghedo, an aspirant for Edo House of Representatives for Ovia South-West/North-East Federal Constituency, assured of adequate representation, especially in the area of infrastructural development if elected.

He gave the assurance while speaking with newsmen at the APC’s national secretariat after picking up his expression of interest and nomination forms to contest for the bye-election.

“Today is a great day for me, having purchased these forms to run for the Federal House of Representatives for Ovia South-West/North-East Federal Constituency.

“My intention to represent my people is to make good laws for our country and to ensure proper representation, especially in the area of infrastructural development.

“I assure you that I will make my people proud. Some of my constituents are here with me, and I sincerely appreciate them for their support so far,” he said.

Aghedo appealed to the APC National Working Committee (NWC) to ensure credible and transparent primaries slated for July 19.

He said that if elected, he would ensure the implementation of constituency projects while giving priority to youth and citizens’ empowerment across Ovia South-West and Ovia North-East.

“The immediate past lawmaker, who is now the Edo deputy governor, had done remarkably well in infrastructure development.

“I will not just build on that but will give priority to human capacity development,” he said.

The aspirant described Edo governor as a father, saying that the people of the state were proud of his leadership style and achievements across the state.

“By the grace of God, I have the blessings of God, the governor’s support, and the mandate of my people.

“I have made several contributions to my constituency and my community. That is why they believe in me, and I have a lot to offer if elected in office,” he said.

He added that if elected, youth and women’s empowerment and support for the less privileged would be his priorities.

“Keeping the youth meaningfully engaged will reduce the crime wave and other social vices. We must create avenues to keep them productive and focused.

“Fortunately, insecurity in my constituency is currently low, but we must not relax; we will work to keep it at the barest minimum,” Aghedo stressed.

Also at the APC national secretariat was Yakubu Waziri, an aspirant for the Chikun/Kajuru Constituency for Kaduna State House of Representatives.

He noted that for a long time, the area had constantly been in the news for negative reasons, saying that the situation had improved because of President Bola Tinubu and Kaduna State governor’s intervention.

“We are not just experiencing relative peace; we are enjoying permanent peace, to the glory of God,” he said.

He promised to give priority to security and youth empowerment if elected.

The aspirants said that he had no fears going into the election, saying that he has God on his side and the support of the people as well as the governor. (NAN)