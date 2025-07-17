APC chieftain questions Soludo’s governance, urges Anambra voters to seek change

Pharmacist Ikeagwuonwu Chinedu Klinsmann, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Anambra-born public policy advocate, has called on the people of Anambra State to consider a change in leadership as the 2025 governorship election approaches.

In a statement issued from Dunukofia on Thursday, Klinsmann said Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo’s administration has not lived up to expectations, stressing that “Anambra deserves more than symbolism and optics.”

He referenced the governor’s oft-cited leadership philosophy — “If it’s not broken, why mend it?” — and countered that the reality on ground shows that key governance structures in the state are in need of urgent repair.

“Governor Soludo campaigned as a reformer, but his actions betray a man content with managing decline,” he said. “His governance style lacks the courage to fix broken systems and the honesty to admit they’re broken.”

On security, Klinsmann noted that despite higher federal allocations following the removal of fuel subsidies, “the people still live in fear, and critical security infrastructure remains underdeveloped.”

He also raised concerns about local government administration, describing the state’s handling of LG funds as lacking transparency. He cited the 2024 Anambra Local Government Administration Law, which enables deductions from local government allocations via a joint account. “This is not just unconstitutional; it undermines local democracy,” he argued.

Klinsmann further questioned the government’s development priorities, pointing to beautification efforts like water fountains and recreational parks while basic infrastructure, such as roads and waste management, remain challenges. “Anambra deserves more than amusement parks while refuse heaps and potholes multiply,” he said.

He acknowledged Soludo’s youth empowerment efforts, including the “One Youth, Two Skills” programme, but said its scale and structure need strengthening to deliver real impact. “What’s the long-term plan? How do we ensure sustainability?” he asked.

While criticizing the administration’s alleged intolerance for dissent, Klinsmann expressed hope that voters would demand more accountable leadership. “Ndi Anambra, it is time to mend what’s broken by making informed choices in November,” he said.

He endorsed APC governorship hopeful Nicholas Ukachukwu as a credible alternative. “He is a visionary with broad appeal, and the growing momentum behind his candidacy shows that the people are ready for something new,” Klinsmann said.

