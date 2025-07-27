APC chieftain, Ajilo felicitates Yilwatda on emergence as APC national chairman

By Victor Otigbu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and House of Representatives aspirant from Ondo State, Dr. Michael Akintomide Ajilo, has congratulated Professor Nentawe Yilwatda on his appointment as the National Chairman of the APC, announced on July 24, 2025.

In a statement issued on Friday, Ajilo, a medical doctor turned politician, described Yilwatda’s emergence as a well-deserved recognition of his exemplary leadership, intellectual depth, and steadfast commitment to the party’s progressive ideals.

As a key political figure in Ondo State and a strong supporter of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Ajilo expressed confidence that Yilwatda’s strategic vision and inclusive leadership style would unify the party and drive impactful governance across the country.

He praised Yilwatda’s impressive credentials, citing his academic achievements and grassroots mobilization abilities as vital qualities that would steer the APC toward greater electoral success and national prominence.

“Professor Yilwatda’s appointment is a clarion call for renewed dedication to our party’s mission of delivering good governance and prosperity to all Nigerians,” Ajilo stated.

He further stressed the need for collective support from party members, especially in the North-Central region and beyond, to ensure that Yilwatda’s leadership strengthens the APC and aligns with the administration’s national development goals.

Dr. Ajilo urged APC members nationwide to rally behind the new chairman, describing him as a bridge-builder whose leadership will inspire confidence and solidify the APC’s standing as Nigeria’s leading political force.

He concluded by praying for divine wisdom and strength for Yilwatda to successfully lead the party through the challenges ahead and achieve new milestones.