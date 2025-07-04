APC Chair Slot: I’ll dust Tinubu’s table if asked – Al-Makura

Tanko Al-Makura, a former governor of Nasarawa State, said he is ready to serve President Bola Tinubu’s administration in any capacity the president deems necessary for the good of Nigeria and the ruling party.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain said this during an interview with Trust TV.

While responding to a question on whether he would accept the position of the national chairman of APC, if he’s asked to take it up, the ex-governor said he would gladly accept the offer

Al-Makura stressed that he is an incurable and committed member of the party.

His words: “If Mr President, as the leader of this country, tells me that ‘Al-Makura, I want you to come to my office and dust my table every Monday, that is what pleases me, that is what I feel will make the party and this country progress”.

“I can assure you that I will make it a date that every Monday, at that appointed time, I will come, dust the table, and go.

“I will be satisfied that I have done what the President wants. That is the level of my commitment and loyalty to a leader.”

Al-Makura’s comment came amid the speculation over his potential emergence as the next substantive national chairman of the APC following the resignation of Abdullahi Ganduje, who stepped down from the position in June.

Vanguard News