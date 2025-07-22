Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has reacted to a recent warning issued by the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, against Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, declaring that any threat to Obi is a threat to all Nigerians.

Atiku made the statement in a tweet on Tuesday, days after Governor Okpebholo stated that Obi must obtain security clearance before visiting Edo State.

The comment, which came during the defection of a federal lawmaker, Marcus Onobun, to the All Progressives Congress (APC), has sparked widespread criticism from opposition politicians and citizens alike.

Earlier in July, Obi had visited St. Philomena Hospital School of Nursing Sciences in Benin, the capital of Edo State, to donate N15 million for the school’s project.

Let it be known that a threat against Peter Obi or any of us is a threat against ALL of us! -AA — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) July 22, 2025

But Gov Okpebholo claimed that Obi’s visit coincided with the resurgence of violence in the state.

“That man who says he has no ‘shishi’ came and dropped ₦15 million. Where did he get it from? After he left, three people were killed. For this reason, Obi must not come to Edo without security clearance.

“His visit coincided with a resurgence of violence in the state and this will not be tolerated,” the governor claimed.

Reacting to the issue via his verified Twitter account, Atiku tweeted:

Governor Okpebholo’s statement has been interpreted by many as an attempt to intimidate or restrict opposition figures from engaging freely within the state.

Vanguard News