Anti-Tinubu coalition will fail, end in fiasco – Ondo youths

A youth group in Ondo State, under the banner of the Akoko Youth Intellectual Movement (AYIM), has declared that the emerging coalition aimed at unseating President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections is destined to fail.

Speaking in Ikare-Akoko, the Coordinator of the group, Ayejuyo Temitayo, described the coalition efforts as “futile and politically weightless.”

“Honestly, this coalition being formed against President Bola Tinubu is bound to fail,” Ayejuyo stated. “Most of the politicians involved don’t carry much political weight. They make noise, but when it comes to real influence and connection with the people, they fall short.

“Nigerians are discerning. They know who truly has their interests at heart, and that’s why President Tinubu still enjoys strong support across the country.”

Expressing confidence in Tinubu’s re-election prospects, the group said the President has laid a solid foundation through reforms and remained focused on economic revival, security improvement, and job creation.

“His track record and the trust people have in him will speak louder than any opposition noise,” Ayejuyo added.

Meanwhile, the group also expressed firm support for the Senator representing Ondo North Senatorial District, Jide Ipinsagba, endorsing him for a second term.

“Senator Ipinsagba has consistently demonstrated his commitment to the community,” they said. “He has provided free medical outreaches to over 6,000 residents, offered bursaries to 1,000 students, supported farmers with fertilizer, and extended relief materials to rainstorm victims and vulnerable communities.”

The group noted that Ipinsagba’s impact is evident through his developmental strides and people-focused representation.

“Leadership is about impact,” Ayejuyo said. “Senator Ipinsagba has proven to be a leader who listens, delivers, and remains committed to the progress of our constituency.”

They also commended his leadership as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Procurement, citing his commitment to transparency and efficiency in national projects. His role in establishing the University of Information Technology in Ikare-Akoko was described as a “landmark achievement” for the district.