Anti-Tinubu coalition will fail, end in fiasco – Ondo youths

President Bola Tinubu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Youths under the auspices of Akoko Youth Intellectual Movement (AYIM), in Ondo state, have said that advocates of a coalition seeking to oust President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections will fail.

They specifically declared that the move would end in a fiasco.

Speaking in Ikare-Akoko, the Coordinator of the group, Ayejuyo Temitayo, described the coalition as efforts in futility.

Ayejuyo said, ” Honestly, this coalition being formed against President Bola Tinubu is bound to fail. The truth is, most of the politicians involved in it don’t carry much political weight.

“They make a lot of noise, but when it comes down to real influence and connection with the people, they fall short.

“Nigerians are smart, they know who truly has their interest at heart, and that’s why President Tinubu still enjoys strong support across the country.

“Looking ahead to 2027, we are confident that President Tinubu will win again.

“He has laid a solid foundation and continues to push forward with important reforms”

“Despite the challenges, he remains focused on improving the economy, strengthening security, and creating opportunities for Nigerians.

“His track record and the trust people have in him will speak louder than any opposition noise.

Meanwhile, the youths have expressed support for the Senator representing Ondo North Senatorial District, Jide Ipinsagba.

They said that “Senator Ipinshagba has consistently demonstrated his commitment to the community through various initiatives, including providing free medical outreaches to over 6,000 residents, educational support through bursaries for 1,000 students, agricultural support with fertiliser distribution to farmers, and relief materials to rainstorm victims and palliatives to communities.

“At the same time, we want to clearly express our support for Senator Jide Ipinsagba to return for a second term.

” He has done a commendable job so far. His efforts in bringing development to our constituency, standing by his people, and making meaningful contributions at the Senate have not gone unnoticed.

“This is why we believe he deserves another chance to continue the good work he’s started.

” Leadership is about impact, and Senator Ipinsagba has proven that he’s a leader who listens, delivers, and stays committed to the progress of our community.

They further highlighted Senator Ipinshagba’s leadership role as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Procurement, where he has prioritised efficiency and transparency in national projects.

“His recent achievement in establishing the University of Information Technology in Ikare Akoko was also cited as a significant milestone for the district.