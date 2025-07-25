Another chapter of my service book closes, says outgoing Agege Vice Chair

Gbenga Abiola

By Olayinka Ajayi

Outgoing Vice Chairman of Agege Local Government, Gbenga Abiola-popularly known as Agbelebu-has reflected on his journey in public service spanning nearly a decade, describing it as a mission of passion, purpose, and youth empowerment.

In a statement titled “Short Story of My Service,” Abiola recounted his political journey which began in 2015 as a legislative aide to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, who he credited for giving him his first major political opportunity.

“In 2016, I became the youngest Local Government Chairman in Lagos State history,” Abiola recalled, adding that the role brought him national recognition, including the Local Government Chairman of the Year award by City People Magazine.

Abiola went on to serve as Secretary to the Local Government and later as Vice Chairman under Chairman Alhaji Ganiyu Egunjobi. He described his roles not just as political appointments but as “calls to serve with heart and humility.”

As National Coordinator of the Tinubu Media Force (TMF), Abiola highlighted silent sacrifices and behind-the-scenes efforts that contributed to the administration’s achievements in infrastructure, health, education, and youth development.

Among his legacies are the establishment of the Obasa Youth Alliance-a political youth structure now active in 28 LGAs-and the annual Obasa Youth Crusade, which hosts over 10,000 young people in talent shows, studio sessions, and mentorship initiatives.

Through his Agbelebu Foundation, Abiola said he supported the physically challenged, widows, students, and aspiring entrepreneurs across Agege.

“This is not charity. It is purpose,” he said, paying tribute to President Bola Tinubu for inspiring youth-oriented leadership and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for transformative governance.

He concluded his statement with appreciation to Speaker Obasa, Chairman Egunjobi, local government staff, and the people of Agege, promising to continue serving with “the same fire and love for humanity,” whether in or out of public office.