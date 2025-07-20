Anioma State: Deputy Senate President, 89 senators pledge support

Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin.

…Roll Call Includes Bamidele, Moro, Dickson, Oshiomhole

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The movement for the creation of Anioma State—proposed as the sixth state in Nigeria’s Southeast region—continues to gain momentum nationwide.

A document sighted by Vanguard in Abuja on Sunday revealed that 90 Senators, including principal officers and other influential members of the 10th National Assembly, have signed in support of the proposal.

Among the signatories are key figures such as Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, Senate Leader Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, and Senate Minority Leader Abba Patrick Moro.

Also backing the initiative are several former governors now serving in the Senate, including Adams Oshiomhole (Edo State), Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa State), Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia State), Gbenga Daniel (Ogun State), and Simon Lalong (Plateau State).

Other notable Senators who have signed include Ireti Kingibe (FCT) and Tony Nwoye (Anambra), among others.

The number of endorsements has exceeded the constitutional two-thirds threshold—67 Senators—required to advance bills through the Senate.

This significant support follows the proactive advocacy of Senator Ned Nwoko, who represents Delta North Senatorial District and has been a leading voice in the Anioma State movement. Senator Nwoko had, in a letter dated May 27, 2025, appealed to the Senate President and his colleagues for their support.

In the letter, Nwoko anchored his argument on principles of equity, justice, national development, and federal balance, noting that the creation of Anioma State would help correct longstanding regional disparities.

The proposal is formally contained in Senate Bill 481, which is currently under consideration as part of the ongoing constitutional amendment process.

With broad bipartisan backing and continued legislative engagement, political analysts believe the proposal is well-positioned to achieve success both within the National Assembly and among the Nigerian public.

As more lawmakers are expected to join the cause in the coming weeks, the movement for Anioma State has emerged as a unifying national issue with growing prospects for legislative approval and implementation.