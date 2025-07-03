Angélique Kidjo becomes first African artiste to get Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Five-time Grammy Award-winning singer Angelique Kidjo is poised to make history as the first African artiste to be honoured with a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Renowned for her powerful vocals, genre-blending music, and dynamic stage presence, Angelique Kidjo will be recognised in the “Recordings” category. She joins a celebrated lineup of honorees that includes Miley Cyrus and The Clark Sisters.

This prestigious honour acknowledges Kidjo’s decades-long contribution to music and her enduring commitment to sharing African culture and sounds with the global community.

The honorees were selected by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk of Fame selection panel from hundreds of nominations during a June 20 meeting. The Chamber’s board of directors approved the selections on June 25.

The Walk of Fame Class of 2026 features 35 prominent figures across the entertainment spectrum, including music, film, television, live performance, and sports.

“We are excited to announce the newest selections of 35 esteemed individuals who will be enshrined onto the Walk of Fame,” said Peter Roth, former CEO of Warner Bros. Television and chairman of the Walk of Fame selection committee, in a statement.



“These talented individuals have made significant contributions to the world of entertainment, and we are thrilled to honor them with this well-deserved recognition.”

Full List of 2026 Walk of Fame Honorees

Recordings

Air Supply

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Paulinho da Costa

The Clark Sisters

Miley Cyrus

Josh Groban

Intocable

Angélique Kidjo

Lyle Lovett

Motion Pictures

Emily Blunt

Timothée Chalamet

Chris Columbus

Marion Cotillard

Keith David

Rami Malek

Rachel McAdams

Demi Moore

Franco Nero

Deepika Padukone

Molly Ringwald

Stanley Tucci

Carlo Ramboldi (Posthumous)

Tony Scott (Posthumous)

Television

Greg Daniels

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Lucero

Chef Gordon Ramsay

Melody Thomas Scott

Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos (double ceremony)

Bradley Whitford

Noah Wyle

Live Theatre/Performance

Lea Salonga

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Sports Entertainment

Shaquille O’Neal

The date of Angélique Kidjo’s star unveiling ceremony has not yet been announced.

Now 64, the Beninese-French singer continues to be celebrated for her boundary-pushing artistry, visually captivating music videos, and role as a cultural ambassador. In addition to her five Grammy Awards, she received the 2023 Polar Music Prize. A vocal activist and actress, Kidjo is widely considered one of Africa’s greatest music icons.

Vanguard News