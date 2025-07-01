Anambra to issue code of conduct to state’s security outfits

Gov Charles Soludo of Anambra State.

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State government is to issue a code of conduct to all the security agencies established by the state government to checkmate their operations.

In a statement after the state’s weekly executive council meeting in Awka, the state Commissioner for Information, Dr Law Mefor said government has

recognized the need for enhanced service delivery.

The Commissioner said the affected enforcement agencies are Agunechemba outfit, Ocha Brigade, and the Anti-Touts Squad, adding that the aim is to strengthen their capabilities and guarantee more accountability and responsive enforcement across all sectors.

He also said that further training for the operatives had begun, adding that the Code of Conduct would be issued to the operatives after the training.

Another decision taken by the council is the training to be carried out by the Solution Innovation District for a startup business incubation programme to assist early-stage businesses in 2025.

He said that the special business startup training supports Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s goal of promoting innovation-led growth and establishing Anambra as a centre for entrepreneurship and technology.

“The eight-week programme, which will be offered in two batches, will develop tech-enabled, scalable solutions in important fields like education, health, fintech, and agriculture”, he stated.

He added that the participating individuals will receive investor access, business registration, technical and legal support, and mentorship.

Mefor said that over 30,000 people have received digital skills training from the Solution Innovation District thus far, making them employable, both domestically and internationally.

Meanwhile, the state government has approved award of contract at the sum of ₦253,167,28.13 for the construction of Onwurah Street, beside Township Stadium, Awka by the Anambra Road Management Agency (ARMA).