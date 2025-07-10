Anambra targets top spot in ease of doing business, deepens digital reforms

By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State has reaffirmed its ambition to become a national leader in ease of doing business through technology-driven, investor-friendly reforms.

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo made this known during the maiden State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) technical session and town hall meeting held in Awka, as part of the national tour by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC). The event brought together federal reform advocates, state officials, and private sector leaders to review progress and chart new directions.

Governor Soludo noted that although Anambra currently ranks 7th nationally and 1st in the South East for ease of doing business, his administration views reform as a continuous, measurable process anchored on planning, accountability, and technology. He emphasized that future improvements will be data-driven and inclusive.

The Director-General of PEBEC, Princess Zahra Mustapha Audu, described the $750 million World Bank-supported SABER programme as a game-changer designed to help states achieve global best practices and ensure a transparent, business-friendly environment. She stressed that while designing policies is crucial, effective implementation is where true impact lies.

In her opening remarks, Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mrs. Chiamaka Nnake, highlighted that over 98% of Anambra’s wealth resides in the private sector, underscoring the importance of reform policies that support enterprise growth and remove business obstacles.

PEBEC reform leaders — Ohiemi Gabriel, Ifeanyi Icheke, and Oluwatofunmi Odunladi — commended Anambra for its consistent reform efforts and transparency, which earned it national recognition in 2021 and 2023. They encouraged the state to intensify its reform drive ahead of the December 2025 evaluation, which will highlight the best-performing and most improved states.

A panel discussion, moderated by the PEBEC team, featured key state officials including the Managing Director of the Anambra State ICT Agency, Fred Agbata, and Commissioners for Industry, Lands, Power, and Water Resources, as well as representatives from ANSIPPA and ASBA.

Panelists emphasized the central role of technology in Anambra’s reform strategy. Key initiatives discussed included:

ANAMGIS (Anambra Geographic Information System) for digitized land processes

Grievance Redress Mechanism to quickly address investor concerns

Adoption of .anambrastate.gov.ng for official digital communications

Expansion of fiber ducts to support future 5G connectivity

Agbata highlighted the administration’s vision of “Everything Technology, Technology Everywhere,” referencing platforms like Solution Lens, which promotes civic engagement by enabling residents to monitor government projects.

He also noted that infrastructure projects, especially strategic road constructions, are part of deliberate efforts to enhance intra-state connectivity and support commerce.

“As Anambra prepares for the next PEBEC evaluation,” Agbata said, “we are keeping our reforms measurable, digital-led, and investor-focused. With technology and intentional governance, Anambra is positioning itself as a modern hub where businesses can invest, scale, and thrive.”