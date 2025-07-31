Anambra showdown 2025: Candidates take battle to grassroots

•Soludo, Nwosu, Moghalu, Ukachukwu, others talk tough

By Vincent Ujumadu

TO get the upper hand in the November 8, 2025 election, a host of the governorship candidates have taken their campaigns to the grassroots.

In what looks like a consensus, the campaigns are as of now devoid of the usual road shows and big rallies usually witnessed in the state during governorship elections.

The major candidates for the election are the incumbent governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, who is going for second term on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA; Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr. John Nwosu of African Democratic Congress, ADC, Chief George Moghalu of the Labour Party, LP, Sir Paul Chukwuma of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, and Ozo Jeff Nweke of the Action Alliance, AA.

Although the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared June 11 as the date for the official commencement of the campaigns, which will end on November 6, the candidates and their political parties are still doing what they call consultations with stakeholders and endorsements by various groups.

Low-key campaigns

As these are happening, supporters and members of the various political parties are worried that the candidates are shying away from publicly engaging them ahead of the election, thereby denying them the fun associated with open campaigns.

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Obi Okoli observed that the candidates are not talking about the contents of their manifestoes, as their concern is how to get to the Government House after the election.

“In the past, candidates used to engage the best brains to draft their manifestoes, which spelt out their programmes for the state and the people, if elected. The document was usually made a public document, and by reading them, the people could assess the programmes of the candidates. But these days, the candidates are only plotting how to achieve victory with or without credible election,” Okoli said.

Door-to-door campaigns

Already, door to door campaigns have begun. The Chairman of Orumba South Local Government Area, Mr. Shedrack Azubuike, has started door-to-door campaign in his area for the re-election of Governor Soludo, with empowerment programmes.

He said: “Governor Soludo deserves our support to consolidate on the various achievements he has registered so far. He has carried out numerous development projects across the state for the betterment of residents. So, we are urging residents in Anambra to come out en masse on November 8 and vote for Soludo.

We are going door-to-door telling our people that a vote for Soludo is a vote for continuity and good governance. We are assuring the people that if the governor is re-elected, he will continue to deliver more dividends of democracy.”

Governor Soludo himself, has said he is optimistic that his achievements would secure him victory on November 8, adding that he is ready to showcase his achievements throughout the campaign period. For now, however, his party has segmented the campaign and adopted endorsement method by the three senatorial zones. The endorsement has taken place in Anambra North and Anambra Central, while that of Anambra South will take place on Saturday.

During these endorsements, the achievements of the governor in the past three years are elaborately highlighted. Essentially, the governor’s massive road construction and infrastructure development, as well as offer of employment to bridge the gap in various sectors, are usually on the front burner.

Zoning

One issue that has remained in focus is the zoning arrangement in the state and Governor Soludo has used this as a major plank of his campaign. “There has to be order in the governance of Anambra State and the zoning system is already in place. After Anambra South where I come from, the governorship will go to Anambra Central. Therefore, for anyone coming from Anambra South to say he is contesting the November 8 election, that person is only trying to keep the governorship in that zone for 12 years, which is not acceptable to our people.

“The zoning system in Anambra started with the Central zone with Peter Obi. When he finished, everyone agreed that for the state to maintain an order, fairness and equity has to be institutionalised. After that, it went to the North and for eight years, Willie Obiano from that zone was governor and after that it went to South and I have done the first four years. I want to assure Anambra people that after South, power will shift to Central. If anyone else from South gets to power, he will stay for eight years and that will delay the turn of the central. So, four more years for Soludo is better than eight years by anyone else, so that central can take their turn,” Soludo said during his endorsement by the people of Anambra Central.

APC to focus on grassroots mobilisation

The candidate of APC, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, who is from Anambra South, has also launched his campaign, announcing that his strategy will focus on grassroots engagement at the ward level. As a starting point, the APC candidate has interacted with stakeholders in the 21 local councils to thank them for nominating him as APC candidate. During the visits, Ukachukwu inaugurated his coordinators for all the 326 wards and informed them that with them in place, the major campaign has been executed.

Ukachukwu said: ‘I don’t want people coming to my town or to Awka to claim they are the ones delivering their local government. Everything will go directly to the wards. Each ward is expected to register at least 400 people and from July, those registered would begin to receive stipends.” He also stressed that all registered individuals must possess valid voter cards.

Also while inaugurating 52 support groups for grassroots campaign mobilisation from the 21 local councils recently, Ukachukwu added: “Our campaign will be based on each of the 21 LGAs. From there, we will move to the 326 wards and 5,720 polling units in the state. Don’t give me strategy to win the state, give me the strategy to win your wards and polling units. If we win all the wards and polling units, we will win the state election. Therefore, go home and be the director of campaign in your wards and polling units to enable us win.”

APC state chairman, Chief Basil Ejidike, also spoke in the same line, stressing: “The party will deploy grassroots-based campaign strategy to sweep the November 8 governorship poll.”

ADC’s Nwosu raises 23-member campaign council

The candidate of ADC, Mr John Nwosu has inaugurated a campaign committee for the election. At the ceremony, Nwosu told the Ike Iwenofu -led team: “We have no time left, and our work is at the grassroots. The council comprises 19 men and four women drawn from various parties involved in the coalition.

The ADC candidate has also been getting endorsements across the state. The Anambra Renaissance Group, officially endorsed him as its preferred candidate under the national coalition platform led by ADC. Leader of the group, Professor Zelinjo Igweze, said the decision to endorse Mr. Nwosu was reached unanimously, describing it as “a necessary step to preserve the soul of the state and to usher in a more pragmatic, strategic and inclusive government.

“What we need at this point is not just a candidate with ambition, but one with competence, structure, a proven record of initiative, and a strategic mind capable of interfacing with today’s complex socio-economic realities,” the group said.

Several youth-focused civil society organisations have also welcomed the endorsement, noting that it may open the door to a departure from “business-as-usual” politics in the state. The coalition’s strength lies in its cohesion and capacity to attract leaders of integrity. John Chuma Nwosu fits this vision. He has clarity, policy direction, and the discipline of a statesman. We will support him with everything the coalition represents”, the group said.

We’ve structure to win poll — Moghalu, LP

Immediately after resigning from the APC where he once served as its national auditor, Chief George Moghalu, who hails from Nnewi in Anambra South Senatorial Zone, is exhibiting so much confidence as he boasts that he has the structure to win, even as he acknowledged that the election will be competitive.

Moghalu has also been touring the various local councils and wards in the state to sell himself and the party. A seeming confusion that arose between the ADC and LP following the coalition, appears to be over as the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, has identified with Moghalu. This has served as a morale booster for him, knowing that Obi’s support would guarantee massive votes for him.

Moghalu has also assured that he would do only one tenure to ensure that the governorship rotation policy among the three senatorial zones is maintained. He has also been visiting churches, institutions, and meeting stakeholders in various communities to sell his candidature.

We’ll change the narrative — Chukwuma, YPP

Since picking the YPP ticket after dumping APC where he was the foremost governorship aspirant, Sir Paul Chukwuma has been seriously campaigning for the November 8 election.

Chukwuma has also reaffirmed his commitment to supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, particularly in advancing the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda. He also outlined his campaign focus on elevating Anambra State, ensuring its central role in national politics, and connecting the state to the national government to secure opportunities for its development.

Chukwuma expressed confidence in his ability to move to the Government House in Awka, with the support of the people and divine intervention. And like other candidates, he has concentrated on consultations. A member of his campaign team said he and his running mate, Uzu Okagbue, are seriously working on some fringe candidates to step down for Chukwuma and collapse their structure to YPP before the election.

Speaking at Enugwu Ukwu in Njikoka Local Government Area, where he and his running mate were hosted by Chief Michael Obidi, Chukwuma said he will prioritize restoration of law and order across all parts of Anambra currently experiencing security challenges as part of efforts to boost business activities, especially micro, small and medium enterprises that drive the state’s economy.

We’re rolling out robust blueprint for Anambra —Jeff Nweke, AA

Jeff Nweke, who is contesting on the platform of AA, is also not planning for mega rallies, stating that as he engages with the people, he would be rolling out a robust blueprint for the development of the state. According to him, grassroots campaign is more effective than organising mega rallies that usually overstretch logistics.

“Ours is not just campaign, but a movement for dignity, progress and rebirth of the whole Anambra State,” Nweke said during one of his consultations. Already, Nweke’s billboards have been mounted across the state, while his campaign coordinators are on ground in most of the wards of the state.

There are expectations, however, that the campaign strategies of the candidates might change as the date of the election draws near.