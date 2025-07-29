Anambra leads pharma reform as ACPN slams NAFDAC’s ‘regulatory overreach’

By Chioma Obinna

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria, ACPN, has declared Anambra State the most pharmacy-friendly government in Nigeria, even as it accused the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, of regulatory overreach in the pharmaceutical sector.

National Chairman of ACPN, Pharm. Ambrose Ezeh, made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the 44th Annual International Scientific Conference of the association in Awka, Anambra State.

Ezeh commended Governor Charles Soludo for his administration’s commitment to implementing the 2015 National Drug Distribution Guidelines, NDDG, through the development of Coordinated Wholesale Centres, CWCs.

“We salute the gallantry of Governor Soludo, who is committed to the smooth takeoff of what must become the most strategic CWC in Nigeria,” he said. “From Oba to Awka, we are seeing clear commitment, innovation, and political will.”

According to him, although seven states were originally designated for CWC implementation—including Lagos, Kano, Abia and Enugu—only Kano has completed the relocation of its open drug market. He noted, however, that Anambra is on track to match or surpass that milestone.

“The Soludo administration has allowed a full complement of a professional health team to evolve. Pharmacists are not just seen—they are empowered, appointed, and delivering,” he added.

Ezeh listed top pharmacy professionals appointed into key government roles in the state, including Pharm. Pauly Onyeka, Commissioner for Housing; Pharm. (Dr) Godwin Nnadozie, Special Adviser to the Governor on Medicals and Pharmaceuticals; and Pharm. (Dr) Harrison Abone, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Medicals and Pharmaceuticals.

Others are Pharm. (Dr) Obiageli Uchebo, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, and Pharm. Chisom Uchenu, Executive Secretary of the Anambra State Primary Health Development Agency.

“No state in Nigeria has shown this level of institutional confidence in pharmacy professionals. Anambra is setting a national standard,” he said.

However, the ACPN chairman took a swipe at NAFDAC, describing a recent directive by the agency as an unlawful encroachment on the statutory responsibilities of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria, PCN.

He was referring to NAFDAC’s instruction to operators in drug markets such as Idumota (Lagos), Ariaria (Abia), and Headbridge (Onitsha) to register on a centralised database portal.

“We find this directive not only unlawful but dangerously disruptive. There is no law in Nigeria that empowers NAFDAC to register pharmaceutical premises,” he said.

According to Ezeh, the PCN is the only body legally recognised to inspect and license pharmaceutical premises, and over 15 Federal High Court judgments have affirmed this authority.

“We urge NAFDAC to desist forthwith from giving directives that create confusion, duplication, and disharmony in the pharmaceutical sector,” he warned. “The current DG is turning NAFDAC into a revenue-chasing machine at the expense of the people.”

Ezeh further criticised NAFDAC’s imposition of mandatory bioequivalence and bioavailability (BA/BA) studies for generics and its aggressive rollout of a Track-and-Trace system.

“These policies are not found in any country and only serve to impress global partners like the WHO at the expense of Nigerian consumers,” he said. “They will hike drug prices by at least 100 per cent and frustrate President Tinubu’s efforts to make medicines affordable.”

Calling on the Federal Government to intervene, the ACPN chairman urged a review of what he described as “self-serving regulatory policies” that are economically harmful and against public interest.

“With Nigeria’s pharmaceutical industry valued at $2 billion, the sector could grow to $10 billion in five years if given the right regulatory environment,” he said.

He cited ongoing investments in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient, API, facilities and the local production of essential medicines such as antiretrovirals as signs of hope.

“But this growth will be stifled unless we remove the barriers of excessive taxation, regulatory duplication, and crippling fees,” Ezeh warned.

He reaffirmed ACPN’s readiness to partner with governments that put public interest at the centre of their health agenda.

“When the agenda is right for consumers of health in Nigeria, the ACPN will be there,” he said.