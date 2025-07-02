Anambra killings not targeted at Ebonyi indigenes — Police

The CP in Anambra, Ikioye Orutugu and other security agencies addressing indigenes of Ogboji community during a meeting on Wednesday (NAN photo).

The Police Command in Anambra says the recent killing of 10 persons in Ogboji, Orumba-South Local Government Area (LGA) of the state was not targeted at indigenes of Ebonyi.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Awka.

Ikenga said that the Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Ikioye Orutugu established this when he led a Joint Security Investigative Team to the scene of crime on Wednesday.

The team comprised the police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other security agencies.

“The incident is not a targeted attack on indigenes of any state but a cowardly action of the common enemies of the state,” Orutugu said.

He said that the CP confirmed the arrest of a male suspect, Sunday Mbanu, over the incident, who is currently assisting the police in their investigation.

According to the statement, during the interaction with some stakeholders of the community, including the Traditional Prime Minister, President General of the Ogboji community and the son of the landlord where the meeting was held, some revelations were made.

“There is a leadership squabble in the Association of Ebonyi State indigenes in the area.

“The meeting that recorded the incident is the factional leadership of Ebonyi indigenes living in Ogboji, Orumba-South LGA of Anambra state.

“It was alleged that the association had earlier complained and written a petition to the PG of Ogboji without recourse to the security agencies,”.

Ikenga said that as the PG was trying to use an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) strategy to resolve the issue, it escalated to a record of the unfortunate incident.

The son of the landlord confirmed that one of the victims was a tenant in their compound and gave some details that the joint investigative team was working on.

The PPRO said that the Joint Security Team condoled with the people of Ebonyi state, especially the family and friends of the deceased and also wished the injured quick recovery.

He assured the public that the Command would ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous crime are brought to book.

Vanguard News