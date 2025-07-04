Anambra Killings: Ebonyi Youths demand justice

…Release Names of Victims as 11 Confirmed Dead, 7 Injured

…Group weeps over gruesome attacks, calls for urgent action

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The Unwuekumenyi United Youths Forum Worldwide, the umbrella youth organization for the Abakaliki clan in Ebonyi State, has released the names of victims killed in the recent attack on Ebonyi indigenes in Ogboji community, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Speaking during a press briefing in Abakaliki, the National President of the forum, Prince Uche Ali Ega, flanked by other members, tearfully recounted the brutal killings. He confirmed that 11 persons were killed and 7 others are currently hospitalized with bullet wounds.

The victims were named as:

Ikechukwu Nwafor (Ikwo LGA)

Uchenna Alegu (Ikwo LGA)

Sunday Ugada (Ikwo LGA)

Sunday Ofim N. (Ikwo LGA)

Nwonicha (Ikwo LGA)

Peacemaker (Ezza)

Clement (Izzi LGA)

Chidera 1 (Izzi LGA)

Chidera 2 (Izzi LGA)

Sunday Nwede (Izzi LGA)

Monday Electrician (Izzi LGA)

Those currently receiving treatment for gunshot injuries include:

Augustine Odom (Ebonyi LGA)

Nwafor Chibueze (Ikwo LGA)

Ikechukwu Nwakpu (Ikwo LGA)

Sunday Ede (Ohaukwu LGA)

Felix Nwerige (Ikwo LGA)

Anthony Egbo (Ikwo LGA)

Ali Ega condemned what he described as the increasing negative profiling and targeted attacks against Ebonyi people living in Anambra State, warning that the situation has taken a dangerous turn.

“It is with utmost shock and disbelief that we received the devastating news of the unprovoked and senseless killing of our brothers during a peaceful town meeting. Eleven of them died on the spot, and seven are battling for their lives in hospital,” he lamented.

He recalled similar incidents including the killing of Chinedu Ohaji from Ohaukwu LGA on June 19 while buying roasted corn in Oko, and the fatal shooting of a young boy, Fabian Ugo, by a vigilante operative in Onitsha.

“We wonder why Anambra State has suddenly become unlivable for Ebonyi people. The trauma is ongoing, and these killings can no longer be waved aside under the pretext of ‘unknown gunmen.’”

While acknowledging the swift intervention of the Ebonyi State Governor, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, Ali Ega commended his efforts in reaching out to Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State and relevant security agencies.

He also applauded the six members of the House of Representatives from Ebonyi State for raising the issue in the National Assembly as a matter of urgent public importance.

“We demand that all forms of discrimination, humiliation, attacks, and killings of our people must stop immediately. Ndi Anambra must reciprocate the brotherly and peaceful hospitality extended to them in Ebonyi State.”

The forum called on the Inspector-General of Police and other security agencies to urgently identify, arrest, and prosecute those responsible for the heinous killings.

Ali Ega also urged leaders of Anambra communities to engage with their Ebonyi counterparts to avoid further escalation.

“The spirit of onye aghana nwanne ya—no one should abandon their brother—must prevail. The fundamental rights of movement and peaceful coexistence must be respected.”

He concluded by warning that failure to take meaningful action could provoke unrest, adding that the situation calls for urgent and sincere collaboration to prevent further bloodshed.