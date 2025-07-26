Anambra has zoning system and November election can’t disrupt it – Soludo

Gov Charles Soludo of Anambra State.

Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has insisted that the state has a zoning system for the governorship of the state, saying that the November 8 election cannot disrupt it.

Soludo, who spoke during an endorsement rally organized for him by the people of Anambra Central senatorial zone, added that those contesting against him for the election are merely organizing fund- raising activities for themselves as there is no vacancy in Anambra Government House for the next four years.

He said: ” There has to be order in the governance of Anambra State and the zoning system is already in place.

” After Anambra South where I come from, the governorship will go to Anambra Central. Therefore, for anyone coming from Anambra South to say he is contesting the November 8 election, that person is only trying to keep the governorship in that zone for 12 years, which is not acceptable to our people.”

“The zoning system in Anambra started with the Central zone with Peter Obi. When he finished, everyone agreed that for the state to maintain an order, fairness and equity has to be institutionalized.

“After that, it went to the North and for eight years, Willie Obiano from that zone was governor and after that it went to South and I have done the first four years.

“I don’t know who else is contesting this election, but we heard that some people are contesting. What I want to assure you is that after South, power will shift to Central.

“If anyone else from South gets to power, he will stay for eight years and that will delay the turn of the central. So, four more years for Soludo is better than eight years by anyone else, so that central can take their turn.”

.

He said that his administration is planning to build three new cities in the state, while a railway system to crisscross all parts of the state is also in the offing.

Soludo promised to continue to work for Anambra people and insisted that get rich quick through the dubious native doctors must end.

“Let me announce to you that I have officially moved into the Anambra Light House City (New Government House). I moved there officially yesterday and I slept there last night, woke up this morning and simply strolled to this venue. You have not seen anything yet, we have more in line for Anambra people.”

“We are targeting to win at least 90 percent of all the electoral wards in the Central Senatorial Zone,” Soludo said.

Former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka assured Soludo that Anambra Central stakeholders have spoken with one voice that Soludo will continue.

He commended the governor for the work he is doing in the 109 political wards in the zone.

The Anambra Central rally was the second endorsement for Soludo after the one held in Otuocha, Anambra East local government area a fortnight ago, where stakeholders from Anambra North declared Soludo as a consensus for the governorship election