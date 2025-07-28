ANAMBRA GUBER: Set up transition committee  now, Obidike tells Soludo

…Says Soludo’s exit is inevitable, hails Ukachukwu as people’s choice

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Hon. Obidike Chukwuebuka, has called on Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, to immediately set up a transition committee ahead of the forthcoming governorship election, describing the governor’s departure from office as inevitable.

Obidike, a key stakeholder of the APC in Anambra, said the people of the state are ready to vote overwhelmingly for change, accusing the Soludo-led administration of gross underperformance, particularly in areas such as road infrastructure and human capital development.

“It is time Soludo faces reality. His government has been a monumental disappointment. The roads are in disrepair, youth empowerment is nearly non-existent, and the educational sector under his leadership has regressed rather than progressed,” he said during an interview with our correspondent.

He expressed disappointment that despite the governor’s academic pedigree, his performance in office has fallen far below expectations.

“Soludo came in with high expectations, but today, his tenure stands as one of missed opportunities and failed promises. The people are wiser now and can no longer be deceived by grammar or technocratic posturing,” Obidike added.

He declared that the APC candidate, Dr. Nicholas Ukachukwu, embodies the hope of a new Anambra, with a strong plan for youth employment, infrastructural development, and inclusive governance.

“Nicholas Ukachukwu is not just a candidate, he is a movement backed by the people. The momentum is clear—Soludo will be roundly rejected at the polls,” he asserted.

Obidike called on Governor Soludo to begin preparations for a peaceful transition and allow the will of the people to prevail.