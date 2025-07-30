Anambra Guber poll: I’m a child of circumstances, says APC’s Ukachukwu

*Criticizes APGA for fielding candidate to replace lawmaker killed by kidnappers

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka- The governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, for the November 8 Anambra election, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu has described himself as a child of circumstances, saying that he is coming at a time the people were yearning for good leadership.

He also faulted the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for fielding a candidate for the Onitsha North 1 State Constituency bye-election to replace the late Hon Justice Azuka, who was kidnapped on December 24, while returning to his hometown Onitsha for Christmas celebration.

Reviewing his recent thank -you- tour to the 21 local government areas of the state to appreciate them for nominating him as the candidate of APC for the election, Ukachukwu added that he is also a child of season and time.

He said: “When things are not the way they should be, God remembers His people and sends a messenger. I believe that this is the time for Anambra to move from where it is.

“When Anambra is called the ‘Light of the Nation’, it is not because someone wanted to speak English. That name came from the fact that Anambra was a shining light for other parts of Nigeria.

“Time was when traders from other parts of Africa were coming to Onitsha to buy goods, but that has stopped because of insecurity. Anambra is now a shadow of itself

“Over time, we had people who came to rule our state and after that, they leave because they have no stake here, while those of us who have carried the burden of Anambra have not been given the opportunity to govern the state.”

According to him, he established 12 companies in Anambra State, lamenting that they are not functioning because the experts that were supposed to run them left the state because of insecurity.

Ukachukwu said he never intended to be part of the 2025 election process because the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah had a wonderful plan for the state, adding that he had assured the late Senator of his support to become the governor before his death.

He said that unfortunately, things turned out the way they did, noting that it was after his death that he decided to continue with the vision of the late Senator, especially when all his followers urged him to become governor to execute the programmes of Senator Ubah.

“The journey started with the party primaries and out of 2640 delegates, I was able to score 1565 votes. During my thank -you -tour of the local governments, the enthusiasm, joy, shouting and expression of hope of the people, were alarming. People held back tears and they told me that Anambra has, at last, got someone that would solve their problems”, he stated.

On the August 16 bye-elections that will take place in Anambra South and Onitsha North 1 state constituency, Ukachukwu wondered why APGA should field a candidate to replace a lawmaker murdered as a result of insecurity in the state.

The Labour Party and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) have teamed up to field the wife of the late LP lawmaker on the platform of ADC, while APGA is fielding Ifeoma Azikiwe to replace the late lawmaker.

“How do they feel about all the people who have died as a result of insecurity in Anambra? Hon Justice Azuka died as a result of the inability of government to provide security, and now APGA is fielding another candidate to replace the man who died because of insecurity.

“They do not care about people’s security as politics is more important to them. If you die as a result of insecurity by their government, they will just move on.

“Security is very paramount, and we will use various methods to safeguard our people when take over the state,” he said.