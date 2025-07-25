Anambra guber: ADC inaugurates 23-member campaign council

ADC members in Anambra state.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), Anambra chapter, has inaugurated its campaign council ahead of the November 18 governorship poll in the state.

The council, comprising 19 men and four women drawn from various parties involved in the coalition, was inaugurated at the party’s Secretariat in Awka on Friday.

The Governorship Candidate of ADC, Mr John Nwosu, who performed the inauguration, said the party would kick off its campaign on August 9.

Nwosu said that members of the council, headed by Mr. Ike Iwenofu, were comprised of people of proven character.

He urged them to prioritise teamwork, with a view to achieving electoral victory in November.

He said: “It is important that we avoid gossip, trust ourselves and sort out our differences amicably and in the right quarters.

“We have no time left and our work is at the grassroots,” he said.

‎Nwosu, a technology expert, also called on the council to be abreast of the ADC manifesto, anchored on seven pillars: security, health, education, economy, environment, market, and social welfare.

He stated that lessons from a recent tour of the Local Government Areas revealed that the high cost of housing, insecurity, and the burden of multiple and high taxation were the major challenges facing the people.

He promised to address the challenges if elected.

Speaking on behalf of the council members, Iwenofu said it was a privilege to serve the party at that level and pledged that they would work with loyalty, commitment and diligence.

He appealed to the members to focus on the issues in their campaign, saying that technology would be deployed to support effective campaigns.

Vanguard News