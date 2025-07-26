Anambra Govt bursts baby factory shut down in 2024

The Anambra Government, in collaboration with security agencies, has raided a baby-making factory that was shut down in February 2024.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on February 7, 2024, the factory, operating under the guise of Mother and Child Hospital and Maternity, located at No. 1 School Road, Tansian University, Umunya, in the Oyi Local Government Area, was shut down.

And no fewer than six pregnant teenagers were rescued from the facility then, while the alleged owner, a self-acclaimed doctor, identified as Odili Ossai from Delta, was said to be at large.

Addressing newsmen on the outcome of Saturday’s raid, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike, said the operation followed months of surveillance and intelligence gathering.

Obidike said the raid was conducted in collaboration with security agencies and officials of the Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra, also known as the OCHA Brigade.

He said they stormed the hospital premises and arrested key members of the criminal network.

“The so-called hospital was found to be operating with a falsified licence, owned by a self-acclaimed medical doctor, Odili Ossai, from Delta.

“The authorities have confirmed that the syndicate was involved in the trafficking and exploitation of young girls, aged 15, 19 and 21.

“Many of the victims were reportedly held against their will and forced into pregnancies, with newborns sold to illegal adoption rings.

“Several teenage girls and infants were rescued during the raid and receiving comprehensive medical care and psychological support,” the commissioner said.

He also said that the relevant authorities had launched an investigation and the suspects were expected to face charges, including human trafficking, unlawful detention and child exploitation.

Obidike described the raid as “a significant victory in the ongoing battle against child trafficking, human rights violations, and gender-based abuse”.

He emphasised the government’s unwavering commitment to shutting down any illegal medical facility to safeguard public health.

“The Health Facility Accreditation and Monitoring Unit and Anti-Quackery Taskforce Team are set up to detect and shut down unauthorised health facilities in the state.

“We are determined to rid Anambra of fake medical practitioners and criminal networks that exploit the vulnerable.

“I urge residents to support the government’s efforts by reporting suspicious activities related to healthcare practices.

“We are warning unlicensed, quack facilities to shut down immediately or face legal action.

“Public safety and dignity will not be compromised in Anambra,” he said.

