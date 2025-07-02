Anambra governorship election ‘ll test ADC’s strength – Nwosu

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The African Democratic Congress (ADC) flagbearer for the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election, Mr John Chuma Nwosu, has described the poll as a critical test for the party and its coalition partners.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, Nwosu said the election would assess the coalition’s ability to unite diverse political interests and mobilise voters in pursuit of a new Nigeria.

He dismissed concerns that the application for registration of the All Democratic Alliance (ADA) had slowed the coalition’s momentum, insisting that the ADC remained a credible and well-established platform.

“ADC has long been a nationally recognised party. It has never been deregistered. It is in good standing and has consistently fielded credible candidates at both national and state levels,” Nwosu stated.

The ADC candidate described the Anambra election as a litmus test for the coalition, which recently adopted ADC as its principal political vehicle.

“Anambra will be the first test case, the ground zero for ADC and the coalition partners to demonstrate their collective resolve,” he declared.

Nwosu also expressed willingness to welcome more politicians and political parties into the coalition, stressing the need for unity to end what he described as the ‘poor leadership’ of the incumbent Governor, Chukwuma Soludo.

Addressing his defection from the Labour Party (LP), Nwosu said he left due to irregularities and a lack of adherence to the party’s constitution.

“I did not leave LP because I failed to secure the ticket. I simply refused to pursue a ticket through an illegal or compromised process,” he explained.

He added that Anambra voters are discerning and will be able to recognise credible, honest politicians, noting that the power to determine the outcome ultimately lies with them.

If elected, Nwosu pledged to prioritise servant leadership, vowing to make inclusive decisions and be guided by the will of the people.

“As a servant leader, I will listen to all views before making decisions. A good leader must be a good listener. No one knows everything. I may not be a professor, but I have common sense,” he said.