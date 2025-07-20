Anambra 2025: Stick to the rules, avoid calumny, AA candidate Jeff Nweke urges contenders

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA — The governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the upcoming November 8 Anambra State election, Ozo Jeff Nweke, has called on fellow contenders to maintain decorum and adhere strictly to the rules of engagement, warning against the use of mudslinging and character assassination in their campaigns.

Speaking with journalists in Awka, Nweke emphasized the importance of issue-based campaigns, urging political aspirants to focus on presenting their developmental plans rather than attacking their opponents for political gain.

“The essence of political campaign should not be to malign, insult, or engage in needless altercations with opponents,” he said. “Rather, it should be a time to articulate and present our developmental blueprints to the people of Anambra State.”

He called on candidates to direct their attention to addressing critical issues such as insecurity, multiple taxation, education reform, economic development, and youth empowerment.

“We should be proposing practical solutions to kidnapping and killings, and devising ways to eliminate the multiple taxation regime that is stifling small businesses and entrepreneurship in the state,” he added.

Nweke also condemned the recent online criticism of Governor Chukwuma Soludo over a video in which he was seen dancing with his son to a song the son composed. He described the attacks as “despicable and unwarranted.”

“Governor Soludo is a family man. Sharing a joyful moment with his son should not be politicized. Ridiculing him for such a harmless act is shameful and smacks of moral bankruptcy,” he stated.

He urged political actors and their supporters to shun personal attacks and the misuse of social media platforms for political vendettas.

According to Nweke, anything short of issue-driven engagement would be a disservice to the people of Anambra State, especially at a time when they are yearning for genuine development and responsible leadership.

He noted that his campaign is built on rescuing Anambra from misrule and placing it on a new path of progress and inclusive governance.

“We are rolling out a robust blueprint, and as we engage with the people, we shall continue to unveil more,” he assured.