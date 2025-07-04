Anambra 2025: Soludo pays N50m for campaign permit

Gov Charles Soludo of Anambra State.

By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has paid the N50 million demanded by the Anambra Signage and Advertising Agency, ANSAA, for a permit to campaign for the November 8 governorship election in the state.

Soludo joins Paul Chukwuma of Young Progressives Party (YPP), George Moghalu of Labour Party, Jeff Nweke of Action Alliance (AA), and John Nwosu of African Democratic Congress (ADC), who had earlier paid.

Eleven other governorship candidates are yet to comply with the ANSAA directive.

Soludo’s party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), obtained the permit through the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Dr. Alex Obiogbolu, who visited the ANSAA office with a bank draft to obtain the permit on behalf of the governor.

Managing Director of ANSAA, Tony Ujubuonu, who handed over the permit to Obiogbolu, thanked him for complying with the directive.

He said: “This political campaign permit empowers APGA to begin deploying campaign materials and promotional activities across Anambra State, including posters, branded vehicles, public address systems, banners, fliers, and T-shirts used in street storms, rallies, and more in all 21 local government areas of Anambra State.

“This development reflects APGA’s preparedness to conduct a responsible and impactful campaign, fully aligned with ANSAA’s guidelines and signage standards.”

ANSAA, while announcing the imposition of the levy last month, warned that defaulters would be sanctioned.