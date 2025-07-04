Anambra 2025: I’m powered by the people – AA candidate, Jeff Nweke

By Vincent Ujumadu

The governorship candidate of Action Alliance, AA, for the November 8 Anambra election, Ozo Jeff Nweke, has said that his aspiration to govern the state was borne out of the feeling he has for the suffering masses, stressing that he is powered by the people.

Addressing party supporters during the commencement of his campaign in Awka, Nweke, a security expert, said that if elected, he would from day one, do away with all the policies that cause hardship for the residents of the state.

The AA candidate listed security, education, agriculture, economic growth and empowerment of women and youths as his priority.

He said: “I’m powered by the people and my government will be government of the people. From day one, I will remove all the bad policies and take the ones that can be improved upon.

“An economy that doesn’t benefit majority of the people is not good. As we go into the campaign, if there is something the present government is doing that is good, we will say it and criticize the policies that are anti people.

” Our government will always listen to the people. I’m the only candidate that understands how to solve security problem. I’m in this race not to merely create awareness, but to win the election and work for the people.

“I am the only candidate that has the people in mind.

The present government may be building infrastructure, but the people are not feeling the impact of government.

” I want to remind you that the power of every politician is on your finger and we want you to use it well on November 8. I want you to have hope in us because I am optimistic that we will all march to the government house to begin to work for our people.”

Nweke said he is not a typical Nigerian politician because he will always do what he says. According to him, many Nigerians are complicit in the bad government that is in place, lamenting a situation where people vote for those they know cannot perform because they were given money on the day of election.

He added: “This is the time for our people to say no to bad governance. We want quality education, quality infrastructure, and better economy. We must vote for those who we are sure, will do what they are expected to do in that office.

“For this project, we don’t have sponsors and that is why our government will be your government. There won’t be anybody to be on our neck to make demands on the governor because he brought the money for the election.

“Sometimes people sign documents and spend the better part of their administration paying back, while the people suffer. Our government will not be that type.

“We are here to make a change and work for the people. Many people are suffering, yet we elected people to solve their problems.

“If I become governor, I’ll give our people freedom that will enable them bring out their ingenuity. But this can only be possible if we vote for AA on the day of the election. We no longer want people who will make promises and get the power and do nothing, only to come back after four years to ask for your votes🗞️ again.

“The bedrock of our economy is agriculture and we are going to harness it. If we are building infrastructure and people are hungry, we haven’t achieved much.”

Some of the speakers described Nweke as a man of the people and a great philanthropist, assuring him that they will work hard to ensure that he wins the governorship election.