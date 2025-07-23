Analyst hails Buratai, describes him as soldier, scholar, and statesman

COAS Turai Buratai

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

ABUJA – A public affairs analyst, Femi Oyewale, has extolled the virtues of Nigeria’s former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai (Rtd), describing him as a rare blend of soldier, scholar, strategist, and statesman who left an enduring legacy on Nigeria’s security and intellectual landscape.

In a detailed tribute, Oyewale praised Buratai’s transformative leadership style, stating that the former Army Chief did not merely respond to change but actively engineered it, both on the battlefield and in policy circles.

“Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai (Rtd) is not just a retired military officer. He is a soldier, scholar, strategist, diplomat, and thinker. His contributions are deeply woven into Nigeria’s national security framework and intellectual heritage,” Oyewale said.

Scholar in Uniform

Oyewale highlighted Buratai’s academic achievements, noting that the ex-COAS combined deep military expertise with intellectual rigour. A graduate of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Buratai holds a Bachelor’s in History from the University of Maiduguri, a Master’s in Security Studies from the Bangladesh National Defence College, and a Master’s in Strategic Studies from the University of Ibadan.

Quoting Buratai, Oyewale said: “War is not just fought on the battlefield. The war of the mind, the war of ideology — that is where true victory lies.”

Buratai is the founder of the Tukur Buratai Research Centre (TBRC) in Keffi, Nasarawa State, a think-tank focused on national security, leadership, and youth innovation. He also established the Nigerian Army University, Biu (NAUB) — the first military-civilian university in sub-Saharan Africa — aimed at countering extremism through access to education, particularly in the insurgency-ravaged North-East.

“His belief in education as a tool for peace and national cohesion is evident in his legacy institutions,” Oyewale stated.

Oyewale further noted that unlike some retired military officers who dive into partisan politics, Buratai has maintained a non-partisan but influential role by offering strategic counsel to successive governments.

As Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, Buratai was credited with advancing military diplomacy, fostering cross-border security cooperation, and representing Nigeria in global peacekeeping platforms under the UN, AU, and ECOWAS.

Ambassador Geoffrey Bawa commended his work, saying: “Buratai redefined what it means to represent Nigeria abroad — with strategy, stature, and sincerity.”

Buratai is widely regarded as one of Africa’s top-ranking military officials to exit public service without scandal or controversy. Post-retirement, he has remained engaged in mentoring young leaders, supporting scholarships, and championing the reintegration of ex-servicemen into civilian life.

“In Buratai, Nigeria had not just a General, but a national philosopher in boots,” said Prof. Muhammad Ibn Yusuf, a fellow at the TBRC.

Concluding his tribute, Oyewale described Buratai as “a living force of the future” who embodies discipline, intellect, and patriotic service.

“In a country yearning for visionary leadership, Buratai is a model of what is possible when strategy meets service,” he added.