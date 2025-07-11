Amotekun dismisses 6 female recruits over pregnancy

We won’t allow criminality thrive in Osun - Amotekun Commander

By James Ogunnaike

Abeokuta—The Ogun State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun, has dismissed six female recruits from its training camp after they were found to be pregnant before joining the agency.

Speaking on the development after a routine pregnancy test was conducted on about 125 female recruits in the camp, the State Corps Commander, retired Brigadier General Alade Adedigba, said the exercise underscored the agency’s commitment to the safety and well-being of its personnel, as well as its determination to maintain a high standard of professionalism and discipline within its ranks.

Adedigba explained that the agency’s decision was also a proactive measure to prevent potential health complications or significant risks that may arise during the three-week training period, such as the threat of miscarriage or avoidable birth defects.

He said, “The training we provide here is intense, rigorous, and demanding, and we are concerned that the physical demands may pose risks—such as threatening the pregnancies or causing avoidable deformities.

“This difficult but necessary decision has therefore been taken in line with our usual practice of providing a safe and secure environment for our recruits. This move aligns with our broader mission of public safety and health.”

The Commander expressed admiration for the determination of the six female recruits, acknowledging their eagerness to serve their communities and protect the state. He noted that the agency would be happy to have them rejoin in the next recruitment exercise after delivery.“We appreciate their willingness to step forward and join our ranks; however, we must also ensure that their health and the health of their unborn children are not compromised.

“As they prepare for their new journeys into motherhood, we assure them that their commitment to serve is commendable. They will have the opportunity to fulfill their aspirations in our future recruitment process when they return stronger after delivery,” the Commander assured.

The agency reiterated its commitment to ensuring that all recruits undergo training without any health risks or complications.

.