‘American Idol’ executive Robin Kaye, husband found dead in LA home

An American Idol executive and her husband have been found dead in their Los Angeles home, in what authorities are treating as a double homicide.

Robin Kaye, 70, a longtime music supervisor on the hit reality TV show, and her husband Thomas were discovered by police conducting a welfare check at their residence. Both had suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the couple had recently returned home on July 10 when they were allegedly confronted and killed.

Authorities have arrested 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian in connection with the killings.

Detectives believe Boodarian broke into the couple’s property while they were away, and lay in wait for their return. Police added that there were “no signs of forced entry or trouble” at the scene.

Kaye was a respected figure in the entertainment industry, with credits on popular programs like Lip Sync Battle, The Singing Bee, and several Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants.

In a statement, an American Idol spokesperson paid tribute, saying, “Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her. Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time.”

