Amaechi: Tinubu has failed Nigerians, Rivers known for election result forgery

President Bola Tinubu and Rotimi Amaechi.

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

Former Minister of Transportation and 2023 presidential aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has taken a swipe at President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, vowing to work against his re-election in 2027 under a new political platform — the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Addressing a crowd of loyalists at the Port Harcourt International Airport on Wednesday, Amaechi described Rivers State as “notorious for writing election results and declaring winners,” warning his supporters against collaborating with electoral manipulators.

He called on Rivers people and Nigerians at large to register with the ADC, which he said has come to challenge and replace the current administration that has inflicted “unprecedented hardship” on citizens.

“If you are not tired of President Tinubu, I’m tired of President Tinubu. If you’re not hungry, I’m hungry,” Amaechi declared. “If the rich are spending ₦4 million monthly on electricity, only God knows how the poor are surviving. And the President says he doesn’t care. The ADC is here to care.”

Amaechi criticized President Tinubu’s alleged indifference to the suffering of Nigerians, insisting the APC-led administration must be replaced in 2027. He vowed not to associate with anyone who rigs elections or announces doctored results.

“This coming is to reassure our supporters and Rivers people that there is a new party in town. Every Rivers man who loves this state and country should register with the ADC and help end the hunger,” he said.

In a symbolic show of strength, Amaechi trekked approximately three kilometers through the streets of Port Harcourt to his residence in Old GRA, a move believed to be a subtle challenge to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike’s political hold on the state.

Meanwhile, the Non-Indigenes Alliance Movement (NIAM), Port Harcourt chapter, has pledged support for any candidate who emerges from the ADC primary election, describing the party as a vehicle to end APC’s “bad governance.”

Speaking to Vanguard, NIAM leader Chief Mike Oyiakhire said, “We have said it again and again: Nigeria cannot continue like this. ADC has come to change the narrative. 2027 is a done deal.”

He maintained that while Amaechi stands a good chance of clinching the ADC presidential ticket, the group would support any credible candidate — including Atiku Abubakar, should he be nominated.

On the recent political crisis in Rivers State, Oyiakhire condemned the declaration of a state of emergency, describing the suspension of a democratically elected governor as an “aberration” and “a crime against the people.”

Amaechi’s comments and the rally have intensified political tensions in Rivers State and stirred fresh debates around Nigeria’s 2027 presidential election landscape.