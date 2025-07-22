Amaechi set to address supporters in Rivers as defection to ADC looms

…Scores Disillusioned With APC, PDP Ahead of 2027

By Daniel Abia

The political atmosphere in Rivers State is heating up as former Minister of Transportation and ex-Governor of Rivers State, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, prepares to address his teeming supporters in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, barely a month after formally resigning from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Amaechi, who recently returned from attending the funeral of former President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, had hinted at making a major political statement regarding the unfolding national and state political climate.

A competent source revealed that the planned meeting could mark the beginning of a new political chapter, with Amaechi potentially announcing his defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) — a party that is reportedly gaining traction among supporters disenchanted with the APC and PDP in the state.

According to the source, Amaechi is expected to move with a substantial number of his followers drawn from across political divides, especially the APC and PDP, where loyalty to his leadership remains strong.

A senior APC member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, noted that the current disillusionment with both the APC and PDP in Rivers has opened the door for the ADC to emerge as a serious contender ahead of the 2027 elections.

“The internal cracks in both the APC and PDP, coupled with the alleged marginalization of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, have left many people disappointed. The ADC is becoming a rallying point for those seeking a credible alternative,” he said.

He further alleged that the political crisis in the state, particularly the controversy surrounding the governor’s powers since March 2025, has angered many Rivers citizens who feel deprived of governance and democratic dividends.

“The people want a change. They see the ADC, especially with a figure like Amaechi, as an opportunity to take back control of their political future,” he added.

Sources within the emerging coalition also suggest that Amaechi could be positioning himself as a leading presidential contender under the ADC platform, citing his national appeal, vast political experience, and strong grassroots base across Nigeria.

In his July 1, 2025 resignation letter to the APC chairman in Ward 8, Ubima, Ikwerre LGA, Amaechi said his decision to leave the party was driven by his commitment to join forces with “other patriotic Nigerians to rescue our dear nation from the fangs of failure, pain, and anguish which the All Progressives Congress now pellucidly symbolizes.”

He added that after wide consultations, he concluded that the APC had drifted from its founding ideals and could no longer offer the hope and leadership Nigeria desperately needs.

Meanwhile, several stakeholders, including representatives of Host Communities of Niger Delta, have reportedly expressed readiness to back Amaechi’s next political move, particularly his possible presidential ambition for 2027.

All eyes are now on Wednesday’s gathering in Port Harcourt, where the former governor is expected to outline his vision and unveil his next political step.