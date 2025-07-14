Amaechi, Marwa, Wabara, Orji mourn Buhari

By Kingsley Omonobi, Daniel Abia & Steve Oko

Prominent Nigerian statesmen, including the Chairman of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (Rtd.), former Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, former Senate President Senator Adolphus Wabara, and former Abia State Governor Senator Theodore Orji, have joined millions across the nation in mourning the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday in London at the age of 82.

Marwa: Buhari Will Be Remembered for Discipline and Stability

In a heartfelt tribute, Brig. Gen. Marwa said Buhari would be remembered for his unwavering commitment to discipline in governance and efforts to restore national stability during some of Nigeria’s most turbulent times.

“His administration championed infrastructural development, advanced agricultural reform, and laid the groundwork for self-sufficiency and national pride,” Marwa stated. “He possessed the rare ability to inspire calm amidst uncertainty and to lead with quiet resolve. His integrity, simplicity, and personal discipline set him apart.”

Marwa praised the late President’s deep faith, humility, and lifelong dedication to public service, noting that his legacy will inspire generations to come. “May the Almighty Allah, in His infinite mercy, grant the soul of our departed leader Al-Jannah Firdaus,” he prayed.

Amaechi: A Leader of Uncompromising Integrity

Former Transportation Minister and Buhari’s longtime political ally, Rotimi Amaechi, expressed his grief over the death of his former boss, describing him as “an icon of the anti-corruption crusade and a man of uncompromising integrity.”

“I have been in deep shock since the dastardly news of his death broke,” Amaechi said. “Nigeria has lost a true democrat, a detribalized gentleman whose passion for the country’s unity and stability was unmatched.”

Amaechi, who served as Director-General of Buhari’s presidential campaigns and later as minister under his administration, recalled Buhari’s modest lifestyle, dedication to service, and his intense disdain for corruption. “He was one leader who never used his position to accumulate wealth — a rare trait in today’s politics,” he added.

Wabara: A Monumental Loss to Nigeria

In a statement from Umuahia, Senator Adolphus Wabara, former Senate President and current Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees, described Buhari’s death as “a monumental loss to Nigeria.”

“President Buhari served this nation with everything in him — both as a Head of State and a democratically elected President. His strong belief in a united Nigeria never wavered,” Wabara said, extending condolences to the late president’s family, the Daura Emirate, Katsina State, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Orji: Buhari’s Legacy Spans Beyond Nigeria

Also mourning the late President, Senator Theodore Orji described Buhari as “a legendary disciplinarian and a firm believer in Nigeria’s unity.”

In a statement through his Special Aide, Hon. Ifeanyi Umere, the former governor said Buhari’s exit is not just a loss to Nigeria, but to the African continent as a whole. He extended his sympathies to the Buhari family, the people of Katsina State, and the Nigerian government.

As tributes continue to pour in, the nation reflects on the life and legacy of Muhammadu Buhari, a military leader turned democratic President, whose leadership left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s political and moral landscape.