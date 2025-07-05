Amaechi: ‘He wants to eat coalition money’ – Wike’s aide slams Deji Adeyanju

Lere Olayinka

Lere Olayinka, the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Saturday, berated activist and lawyer Deji Adeyanju over his comment regarding the Minister of FCT.

Olayinka said Adeyanju wants to eat coalition money like he did while heading the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) social media campaign money in 2015.

Lere posted this on his X handle after Deji Adeyanju urged former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to allow criticism of Wike following the FCT Minister’s latest jibes at his former political ally.

Wike and Amaechi have been throwing at each other since the unveiling of the ADC coalition.

Aggrieved by Wike’s explosive interview last night, Adeyanju posted on X: “Coalition people should leave Wike and his dead PDP for me. Amaechi is too big to respond to Wike. Please, leave him for me. They should face other important and relevant issues.”

Responding, Olayinka posted on X: “One online baseless lawyer, who impregnated a lady that he met in Keffi, Nasarawa State, who gave birth to a boy and he abandoned both mother and son, will also be talking about Kolision.

“He will be on social media, postulating about human rice and beans. Sosu Media lawyer is even begging that they should leave Wike for him to handle. He wan chop Kolision money just like he chop PDP social media campaign money in 2015.

“Person wey abandon him own son and the mother because of the wealth of another woman that he married at over 40 years oo.

“May the soul of Ariyo Atoye rest in peace. A true friend who couldn’t watch the mother and child of his friend suffer.”