Alleged sexual harassment: Adoption of written addresses by suspended UNICAL professor, ICPC stalled

The adoption of the final written addresses by suspended Prof. Cyril Ndifon and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) was, on Wednesday, stalled at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The matter, which was fixed for today before Justice James Omotosho, could not proceed due to the inability of lawyer Ndifon, Oladimeji Ekengba, to file and serve ICPC’s counsel, Osuobeni Akponimisingha, their final written address.

Upon resuming the hearing, Akponimisingha informed the court that the matter was slated for the adoption of final written addresses.

The lawyer, however, told the court that the defendant’s lawyer was yet to serve the commission with their application for them to respond appropriately.

“I am sorry; I want my lord’s guidance this morning because I expected the defendant to have served me for us to respond, but they are yet to serve since the last adjourned day up to this morning,” he said.

Ekengba, who apologised on behalf of the 1st and 2nd defendants for being unable to file within time, said it was due to his ill health.

He, therefore, sought an adjournment to enable them to do the needful, and the ICPC lawyer did not oppose the application.

Justice Omotosho adjourned the matter until Oct. 13 for the adoption of final written addresses.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ndifon is the suspended Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Calabar (UNICAL), accused of harassing some female students of the school sexually.

The suspended professor closes his defence after calling two witnesses to counter the allegations levelled against him and his co-defendant, Sunny Anyanwu, by the anti-corruption commission.

While Ndifon was the first defence witness (DW-1), CSP Babagana Mingali, a forensic analyst who works at the laboratory of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), was the DW-2.

Justice Omotosho had, on March 6, 2024, dismissed the no-case submission filed by Ndifon and Anyanwu against the ICPC charge.

The judge, in a ruling, held that the evidence led by the prosecution constituted a prima facie case against the duo.

The judge, therefore, ordered Ndifon and Anyanwu to enter their defence.

The ICPC, in the alleged sexual harassment charge, preferred a four-count amended charge against Ndifon and Anyanwu, who was earlier a member of his team of lawyers.

They were accused of alleged sexual harassment, cybercrime and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The ICPC alleged that Ndifon, while serving as the Dean of the Faculty of Law at UNICAL, asked the female diploma student, identified as TKJ and a star witness, to send him “pornographic, indecent and obscene photographs of herself” through WhatsApp chats.

Anyanwu, one of the lawyers of the defence, was joined in the amended charge filed on Jan. 22, 2024, by the commission on the allegation that he called the star witness on her mobile phone during the pendency of the charge against Ndifon to threaten her.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

The anti-corruption commission had, on Feb 14, 2024, closed its case against the suspended professor Anyanwu.

ICPC counsel, Akponimisingha, told Justice Omotosho after Bwaigu Fungo, the 4th prosecution witness, a forensic and intelligence analyst with the commission, was cross-examined by the defence lawyer. (NAN)