Alleged internet fraud: Absence of prosecution stalls trial of 109 foreigners

The trial of 109 foreigners over alleged involvement in high-level cybercrime and hacking activities suffered a setback on Wednesday at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The matter, which was fixed for commencement of their trial before Justice Ekerete Akpan, could not go on due to the absence of the prosecuting lawyer.

When the matter was called, the lawyer representing the Inspector-General (I-G) of Police was not in court, though the defendants’s counsel, Oluwole Aladedoye, SAN, was present.

The judge was, however, informed that the I-G’s lawyer had earlier filed a letter, notifying the court that he would not be available today due to an official assignment.

The lawyer, in the letter, then sought an adjournment.

Aladedoye vehemently opposed the prosecution’s application for adjournment, citing relevant portions of the law to back his argument.

He insisted that they were ready to proceed with the trial.

Justice Akpan, who observed that this was the first time the prosecution would be making such an application, said in the interest of justice, he was minded to grant the application.

The judge subsequently adjourned the matter until Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 for trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the court had, on May 12, fixed today for the trial due to the absence of the trial judge, who was said to have gone on official engagement.

Justice Akpan had, on Nov. 29, 2024, admitted the foreigners to a ₦1 billion bail with five suites.

The judge, who granted them bail, directed that the five sureties must have landed property worth N200,000 million each.

Justice Akpan directed that the sureties must deposit the original and verified documents of their landed property with the deputy registrar of the court.

The judge also directed the sureties to deposit their international passports.

While the male defendants were remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre, the court held that the female defendants should be kept at Keffi Correctional Centre in Nasarawa State pending the perfection of their bail terms.

The defendants were arraigned on a six-count charge on activities said to be threatening the nation’s security.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The foreigners are said to be citizens of China, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, Brazil, Malaysia and Myanmar.

They were, in 2024, arrested by the police.

They were apprehended in their residence at Plot 1906, Cadastral Zone 807, Katampe District of Abuja, where they were said to be engaging in cybercrime by allegedly promoting “a fraudulent and unregistered gaming platform”.

In a six-count charge, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/599/2024 and filed in the name of the Inspector-General (I-G) of Police, the foreigners were charged with cybercrime, money laundering and unlawfully residing in Nigeria.

NAN reports that in one of the counts, they were alleged to have aided, abetted, and conspired among themselves “to commit an offence, to wit; cybercrime”.

They were said to have committed the offence contrary to and punishable under Section 27 (1) (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015 (As Amended, 2024).

They were also alleged to have accessed a computer network and input with the intention that such inauthentic data would be considered or acted upon as if it were authentic or genuine.

The offence is said to be contrary to and punishable under Section 13 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015 (As Amended, 2024).

Again, they were alleged to have removed “from Nigeria proceeds generated from operating a fraudulent and unregistered gambling platform.

“These platforms are 9f.com, c2.top and 8pg.top, and you thereby commit money laundering, contrary to and punishable under Section 18 of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.”

The defendants were also accused of entering “the territory of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with a business permit of 30 days’ duration and failed to leave the Nigerian territory at the expiration of the said permit.”

The offence is contrary to Section 4 (2) and punishable under Section 44 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 2015.” (NAN)