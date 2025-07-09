Alleged forgery: IG files charge against 3 Ghanaians, lawyer, coy

Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun

The Inspector-General (I-G) of Police has filed a 26-count charge against three Ghanaians and a Nigerian lawyer, Abu Arome, over allegations bordering on forgery.

The Ghanaians include Sam Jonah, a Knight of British Empire (KBE); Kojo Ansah and Victor Quainoo.

The I-G, in the 26-count charge marked: CR/402/2025 filed at the High Court of FCT, also joined a company, Mobus Property Nigeria Ltd, in case.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the charge, dated June 25, was filed on June 26 by Isa Garba, prosecuting counsel, Legal/Prosecution Section, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The defendants are being prosecuted

over their alleged involvement in the forgery of company documents in a bid to illegally takeover Houses for Africa Nigeria Ltd, and Jonahcapital Nigeria Ltd.

According to police authority, investigations revealed that the accused persons had illegally increased the company’s share capital and allocated 99 million shares to themselves using falsified documents and forged signatures.

They were also alleged to have falsely presented themselves as Nigerian citizens to the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to facilitate their alleged fraudulent activities.

Count one alleged that Kojo Mensah Ansah, the MD/CEO of Mobus Property Nigeria Ltd, and Samuel Esson Jonah between January 2010 and January 2025 in Abuja did knowingly give false information to the Commissioner of Police FCT Command and I-G, through a petition dated Jan 23 and Sept. 9, 2024.

The petition was written against John Townley Johnson, Adeniran Ogunmuyiwa and Paul Odili, alleging that “they committed an offence of fraud, land grabbing, identity theft and misled the police officers, which you know or believe it to be false.”

The offence is said to be punishable under Section 178 of the Penal Code Law.

In count 26, Ansah, Jonah, Quainoo, Arome and Mobus Property Nigeria Ltd were alleged to have between January 2010 and January 2025 in Abuja, while acting in concert, trespassed into Plot No 4, Cadastral Zone E 30, located at Lugbe West, otherwise known as River Park Estate.

The property was said to belong to Jonahcapital Nigeria Ltd and Houses BHR for Africa Nigeria Ltd.

The defendants, in the count, were accused of constructing and building houses in the name of Mobus Property Nigeria Ltd and claiming ownership of the land.

The offence is said to be contrary to Section 342 and punishable under Section 348 of the Penal Code Law.