Alleged debt: Judge rejects bid to hear suit during court vacation

Judicial symbol for justice

— Orders parties to return to regular court after vacation

By Henry Ojelu

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, FTC, sitting in Maitama, Abuja, has declined to entertain an application seeking to expedite the hearing of its debt recovery suit against TAK Logistics Ltd, TAK Agro Plc and businessman Thomas Etuh during the court’s annual vacation.

Justice Chizoba Oji in her ruling held that the matter, which had earlier been assigned to another judge, does not qualify as a fresh case that can be heard during the vacation period under the provisions of Order 48 of the FCT High Court Civil Procedure Rules, 2025.

The case, marked FCT/HC/CV/2329/2025, was brought by Keystone Bank Limited against the three defendants over an alleged debt linked to an all-assets debenture agreement.

At the resumed proceedings, senior counsel to the bank, Mr. Tayo Oyetibo, SAN, sought the court’s leave to hear two applications, including one requesting urgent consideration of the matter during vacation.

He argued that the motion, filed ex parte in line with Order 48 Rule 5, was valid since the matter was urgent.

“The rule clearly allows urgent matters to be brought ex parte. The court order bringing us here today was made with the understanding that the court is on vacation. We cannot now be penalised for obeying the law,” Oyetibo submitted

However, defence counsel Michael Aondoakaa, SAN, opposed the move, describing the application as procedurally improper.

He contended that since the matter had already commenced before Justice Akobi and was slated to continue post-vacation, it was wrong for the claimants to attempt to relitigate it before a vacation judge without proper notice to the defendants.

“The matter was filed as far back as June and there is no order by the Honourable Chief Judge reassigning the case to this vacation court. This is not a fresh matter contemplated under Order 48. We urge the court to decline jurisdiction,” Aondokaa argued.

He further assured the court that all assets under contention, listed in the debenture identified as Exhibit K, would not be dissipated during the break.

Justice Oji, after reviewing the submissions, held that Order 48 Rule 5(1) did not permit the hearing of part-heard matters during vacation unless reassigned by the Chief Judge or jointly agreed upon by all parties.

The judge noted that there was no such direction or agreement in this case.

“I have perused the provisions and do not think that Order 48 Rule 5(1) permits me to take this application. The matter is not a fresh one. Accordingly, I refuse the invitation to hear it,” the judge ruled.

She directed that the parties return to the Kubwa High Court after the vacation for the continuation of proceedings before Justice Akobi, who had originally handled the matter.