Alleged corruption: I was quizzed, not arrested by ICPC-Lagos council boss clarifies

Muibi Folawiyo

The Chairman of Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Muibi Folawiyo has debunked reports of his arrest by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, over alleged misappropriation of public funds.



Folawiyo, in response to reports by some sections of the media (excluding Vanguard), confirmed that he was only interrogated and not arrested.



The clarification was contained in a statement released on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Olushoga Olushola.



The statement read in part, “Hon Muibi Folawiyo, Chairman of Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area, LCDA, was invited by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for questioning about a petition reportedly filed by individuals he described as detractors and enemies of progress, whose aim is to discredit his person and administration as the Local Government elections in Lagos State draw near.



“As a responsible and law-abiding citizen, Hon. Folawiyo honoured the invitation and cooperated fully with the Commission, confident that the truth will always prevail. He has since returned to the office to resume normal duty.”



“The Chairman, therefore, urges the public, especially his constituents and stakeholders in Lagos Island East LCDA, to disregard the misleading or sensational narratives being circulated online, and remain focused on the collective goal of progress and a successful outing in the forthcoming elections.

“Hon. Muibi Alade Folawiyo appreciates the overwhelming support, prayers and solidarity shown to him and reassures everyone of his unwavering commitment to service and integrity.”