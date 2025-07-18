Alleged $9.6bn P&ID fraud: Fleeing Briton’s surety arrested, produced in court

FILE IMAGE

Chief George Kadiri, who stood surety for Mr. James Nolan, a British national, at the centre of an ongoing $9.6 billion Process and Industrial Development (P$ID) scam trial, has been arrested.

Kadiri, a retired civil servant living in Gwagwalada, Abuja, was on Thursday produced before Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court at the resumed hearing in the matter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the surety, a traditional chief in Gwagwalada, had, on Nov. 4, 2022, sought more time within which to appear in court to show cause why his bail bond should not be forfeited.

He made the plea in a motion on notice marked FHC/ABJ/CR/143/2020 filed by his lawyer, O.J. Aboge, before Justice Ahmed Mohammed, before he was elevated to the Court of Appeal.

Justice Mohammed had, on Sept. 28, 2022, revoked the N100 million bail granted to Nolan, a director in P&ID, following his refusal to appear for his trial.

The judge, in the ruling, issued a bench warrant against Nolan and ordered that he should be arrested by security agencies, including Interpol, anywhere he is sighted within or outside Nigeria and be produced in court to stand his trial.

The judge also directed the surety to appear in court to show cause why his bail bond should not be forfeited.

The order followed the application made by EFCC’s lawyer, Bala Sanga, that Nolan had jumped bail.

However, after the case was reassigned to Justice Lifu, Kadiri had not been coming to court, and an order for his arrest was granted.

When the case was called, Sanga said the commission had brought Kadiri to court in obedience to a court order.

“This charge here is different. I humbly apply for the bail bond to be forfeited,” he said.

Aboge, who appeared for Kadiri, sought a date to address the court on the issue of forfeiting the bail bond of N100 million.

“The cases before Justice Egwuatu and the one here are the same.

“I want to produce arguments on the various points raised before the court,” he said.

The lawyer then prayed the court for the surety to be released to him on bail.

Defendant’ lawyer, Paul Erokoro, SAN, agreed to take Kadiri on bail.

“Chief Kadiri, the surety, is a traditional chief in Gwagwalada.

“He will not run away. I stood surety for him at EFCC.

“This is my first time taking someone on bail,” Erokoro begged.

The anti-graft agency’s lawyer neither opposed the submission made on bail nor objected to the request for an adjournment.

I have no objection to an adjournment.

Justice Lifu consequently adjourned the matter until Nov. 5 for further proceedings and a hearing on the issue of forfeiture of the bail bond entered by Kadiri.

“Meanwhile, the surety, Chief Kadiri, is herein released to Chief Paul Erokoro, SAN, on bail to be produced in court until this issue of forfeiture of bail bond is resolved or determined by the court; I so ruled.”

NAN reports that the anti-graft agency had, on Aug. 18, 2020, arraigned Nolan before Justice Mohammed in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CR/143/2020.

While Lurgi Consult Limited is the 1st defendant, Nolan is the 2nd defendant in the matter.

Nolan, alleged to be at large, is also standing trial in about eight other cases for his involvement in the controversial 9.6 billion dollarcontract awarded to P&ID.

Other cases listed before Justice Lifu on Thursday include charge numbers FHC/ABJ/CR/144/2020, FHC/ABJ/CR/145/2020, FHC/ABJ/CR/146/2020, FHC/ABJ/CR/147/2020, and FHC/ABJ/CR/148/2020, respectively. (NAN)