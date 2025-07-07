All you need to know about next Olubadan-in-waiting, ex-Gov Rashidi Ladoja

By Adeola Badru

Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, is on the verge of becoming the next Olubadan of Ibadanland, following the passing of Oba Owolabi Olakulehin on July 7, 2025.

As the Otun Olubadan, the highest-ranking chief in the civil line, Ladoja is positioned first in line for the throne under the unique rotational system that governs the city’s traditional leadership.

Born on September 25, 1944, in Gambari village near Ibadan, Ladoja’s educational journey took him through Ibadan Boys High School and Olivet Baptist High School, culminating in a degree in chemical engineering from the University of Liège in Belgium.

Upon returning to Nigeria, he started his career at Total before delving into business and politics.

Ladoja first took office as Governor of Oyo State in May 2003 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), serving until his controversial impeachment in January 2006.

He was later reinstated by a Supreme Court ruling in December 2006 and completed his term in May 2007.

Since then, he has remained an active political figure, contesting elections with various parties before joining the Zenith Labour Party in 2018.

In August 2024, Ladoja embraced his role as Otun Olubadan by accepting the ceremonial beaded crown, a requirement for ascending to the Olubadan title under the revised chieftaincy declaration.

He stated on a private radio station in Ibadan then: “By the grace of God, I will become Olubadan. My blood pressure has been stable; anyone God destined to become Olubadan will become Olubadan.”

The updated chieftaincy law mandated that only Beaded Crown Obas are eligible for the throne, a change some perceived as politically motivated by Governor Seyi Makinde.

The state government, however, insisted that the amendment aligned with recommendations from the late Oba Balogun’s review committee, framing it as a necessary cultural reform.

The amendment sparked controversies, as Ladoja initially resisted accepting the crown, unlike his peers.

Critics argued that this clause could jeopardise his claim, while Ladoja and his supporters viewed it as a political manoeuvre by Governor Makinde in retaliation for Ladoja’s opposition to his 2023 re-election bid.

Ibadan’s succession has traditionally alternated between civil (Baale/Otun) and military (Balogun) lines for over 170 years.

As the leading civilian contender, Ladoja is next in line for the throne following the passing of the current Olubadan.

With the throne now vacant, the Olubadan-in-Council and kingmakers are set to formally propose the next Olubadan, a decision that will shape the future of Ibadanland.