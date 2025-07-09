All stolen public funds will be recovered — APC’s Ukachukwu vows

Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, Chairman Good Homes

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA — Senator Nicholas Ukachukwu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate for the November 8, 2025 governorship election in Anambra State, has vowed to ensure transparency and accountability if elected, including recovering any public funds misappropriated by past administrations.

Speaking at Nkwo Market Square, Ogidi in Idemili North Local Government Area during his campaign tour of the 21 LGAs in the state, Ukachukwu promised to render quarterly reports of his stewardship throughout his tenure.

“No one will misappropriate government funds and go scot-free under my watch,” he declared.

Ukachukwu accused the incumbent administration led by Governor Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) of allegedly misusing public funds for political gains. He condemned what he described as the use of state resources to fund political campaigns and mobilize supporters, while other candidates rely on personal funds.

“This kind of misuse of state resources undermines democracy and shortchanges the people,” he said.

The APC candidate thanked the people of Anambra for their continued support and urged them to translate their goodwill into votes for him and his running mate, Senator Uche Ekwunife, promising they would not regret backing his ticket.

Ukachukwu also outlined key aspects of his development agenda, including:

Agricultural development: He pledged to equip and train citizens interested in agriculture to drive mechanized farming for food security and export.

Alternative power supply: He promised to introduce alternative energy solutions to guarantee steady electricity, especially to revive moribund industries across the state and create jobs for the youth.

“Our goal is to bring Anambra back to the path of productivity, self-sufficiency, and inclusive growth,” he added.

Ukachukwu reiterated his commitment to a transparent, people-oriented government that prioritizes accountability and development.