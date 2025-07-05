All Nigerians should get mandatory military training, says former COAS

Ihejirika

Former Chief of Army Staff, retired Lt.-Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika, has called for the introduction of mandatory military training for all Nigerians, beginning with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

This, he said, is a way of promoting national unity, discipline, and resilience in the face of growing security and social challenges.

Ihejirika made the call on Friday night at the 50th anniversary of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Regular Course 18 Alumni Association in Abuja.

He reflected on his early days in military service and the camaraderie built over the years with fellow officers.

The former army chief said the discipline and patriotism instilled in them during training were instrumental in shaping their careers and national contributions.

“Given the current situation of things in our country, I believe it’s time we start thinking about mandatory military training for our citizens.

“We can start with the National Youth Service. This will help us build a generation of Nigerians who understand sacrifice, responsibility, and patriotism,” he said.

Ihejirika praised the government’s decision to restore the old national anthem, saying it reinforces the spirit of unity.

He emphasised that the line “Though tribe and tongue may differ, in brotherhood we stand” perfectly captures the essence of national service and shared identity.

He also expressed concern over how the national anthem is now reduced to mere fanfare at official events.

“It should be a daily reminder of our oath of allegiance. It must return to schools, communities, and national ceremonies,” he said.

Drawing from his own life experience, Ihejirika recounted his humble beginnings from his village in Abia, and how military discipline transformed him.

He credited the support of colleagues and mentors for his successful career, which culminated in his appointment as Nigeria’s 22nd Chief of Army Staff.

Beyond his advocacy, the retired general also commended the current leadership of the Nigerian Armed Forces, describing them as highly experienced and well-trained.

“Many of the officers leading today served in Liberia, Sierra Leone, and other conflict zones.

They have earned their stars through real battle experience and are doing remarkably well,” he added.

He urged Nigerian leaders at all levels to prioritise peace and stability, reminding them that no office or position is sustainable in the absence of national unity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the dinner had in attendance the Minister of State for Defence, Chief of Defence Staff and representatives of service chiefs amongst other dignitaries. (NAN)