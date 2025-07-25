Aliko Dangote steps down as Dangote Cement Chairman to focus on refinery

Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man and founder of Dangote Cement Plc, is set to retire as chairman of the company’s board effective July 25, 2025.

The announcement was made in a statement on Friday by Anthony Chiejina, chief, branding and communications officer of Dangote Group.

Dangote is stepping down to dedicate more attention to his other major projects, including the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, petrochemical and fertiliser plants, and government relations.

“Foremost entrepreneur and founder of Dangote Cement Plc, Aliko Dangote has announced his retirement as a Director and the Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective July 25, 2025,” Chiejina stated.

“He is relinquishing his position as chairman and retiring from the board so as to focus more attention on the Refinery, Petrochemicals, Fertiliser and Government Relations, in order to drive the company’s five-year business trajectory to a superlative height,” he added.

The board has named Emmanuel Ikazoboh, an independent non-executive director, as the new chairman of Dangote Cement. In addition, Hajiya Mariya Aliko Dangote has been appointed to the board, while Prof. Dorothy Ufot, an independent non-executive director, has retired.

