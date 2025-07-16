Akwa Ibom rep mourns Buhari, extols his legacy

Okpolupm Etteh, the lawmaker representing Eket/Onna/Esit-Eket/Ibeno Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has expressed deep sympathy over the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on University Education, in a statement, described the late President as a statesman whose life was defined by discipline, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to national service.

According to him, Buhari’s contributions to Nigeria, both as a former Head of State and as a two-term democratically elected President, left indelible marks on the nation’s political and economic landscape.

Etteh said, “President Buhari’s passing is a great loss to our country. He was a leader who, despite divergent views on his policies, remained steadfast in his vision for a stronger, more secure, and self-reliant Nigeria.”

The federal lawmaker also extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, the government and people of Katsina State, and the entire nation, praying for God’s comfort and the peaceful repose of the late President’s soul.

He called on Nigerians to reflect on the values that former President Buhari espoused, which, according to him, included discipline, patriotism, and anti-corruption, and urged citizens to work together in unity to build the Nigeria of their collective dreams.

Etteh urged the deceased’s family to find solace in the legacy of honour and service their patriarch left behind, noting that history will forever remember him as a courageous leader who served with conviction.

