Akpoti-Uduaghan: We’re yet to be served court judgment — Senate

File image of the Nigerian Senate.

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Nigerian Senate has said it is yet to receive the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment delivered by the Federal High Court in the suit filed by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan challenging her suspension.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, the Senate’s spokesperson and Chairman of the Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, acknowledged awareness of the court ruling delivered on July 4, 2025, but maintained that the red chamber had not been formally served with the judgment.

“The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria acknowledges that judgment was delivered on 4th July 2025 by the Federal High Court, Abuja, in the suit instituted by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. However, the Senate is yet to be served with the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the said judgment,” the statement read.

Adaramodu explained that the Senate’s legal representatives, who were present during the proceedings, confirmed that the full judgment was not read in open court. As a result, the Senate has applied for the CTC to conduct a detailed review and determine the appropriate legal course of action.

“There is uncertainty as to whether the court made any direct order nullifying the suspension of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan,” he said.

He further clarified that since no party to the case has been officially served the enrolled order, no aspect of the judgment can be enforced at this time.

“Pending receipt and examination of the CTC, and acting on the advice of counsel, the Senate shall refrain from taking any steps that may prejudice its legal position,” he added.

Reaffirming its commitment to constitutionalism and due process, the Senate assured the public that it will act strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution once the court’s pronouncements are fully clarified.

“We urge the public to remain patient and assured of the Senate’s fidelity to due process,” the statement concluded.